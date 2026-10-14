Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 Review

Xiaomi recently launched the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 in India. It is the thinnest power bank in the country, and it can attach magnetically to phones with magsafe. The powerbank is available in three colours – Orange, Silver and Black. What is special about this power bank is that it is flight friendly. This power bank has been claimed to be the thinnest in its class. It is just 6mm thin and weighs only 98 grams, half of what an average smartphone weighs today. The power bank can support 15W wireles charging. It is not very fast, but it works. I have been using it for over a month now, and here’s my review of the same.

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Xiaomi UltraThin Magentic Power Bank 5000 Price in India

The price of the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is Rs 5,599 in India as of now. It can be purchased from several platforms including Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi’s official website.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magentic Power Bank 5000 Review: Design

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is super slim. As mentioned above, it is just 6mm thin and weighs 98 grams. The device is actually so thin that it is thinner than my iPhone. There is a Type-C port at the bottom. The subtle Mi branding is also very good. I love the design. It is very premium. The product has a minimalist design, and it looks stunning on the back of the phone, as well as when in hand. The entire shell is made of aluminum alloy. There is also a fibreglass surface on the charging side. If you have an iPhone, it attaches seamlessly at the back.