Samsung Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47 and More Get a Price Hike in India

Samsung has increased the price of its several mid-range devices including the Galaxy A27 5G, Galaxy M47 5G, and Galaxy F70 Pro. These devices have already seen multiple hikes in the recent past. Now, with more hikes, the devices have become even more expensive. Samsung has not other option but to increase the price of its phones because of the rising DRAM prices across the global market. Samsung is not the only brand which has engaged in price hikes, there is also OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, Nothing, Apple and more brands which have increased the price of their products. Tech companies need to do this to retain their margins and keep innovating for the next product. Even the new launches are coming at a much higher price tag than what most people expected the devices to come for. For now, let’s shift our focus back to the Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47, and Galaxy F70 Pro.

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Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47, and Galaxy F70 Pro Price Hike in India

Samsung Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47, and Galaxy F70 Pro all have received a price hike of Rs 2,000 across all variants. The price hike was first spotted by tipster Sanju Choudhary who shared the development in X. The Samsung Galaxy M47 and F70 Pro now start at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, which used to cost Rs 35,999. A Rs 2,000 price hike has been implemented on all the other variants as well.

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The Galaxy A27 5G, which packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, has seen the price of its base variant with 6GB + 128GB go up from Rs 33,999 to Rs 35,999. The prices are now updated on the official website of Samsung India, which makes the hikes official. However, in the retail outlets across cities, the retailers might offer the device at the older price only.