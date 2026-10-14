Reliance Jio IPO Dates Confirmed, IPO Starts on October 21

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, will soon be on the stock exchanges. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for Jio IPO (Initial Public Offering) with the stock exchanges. The document outlines the IPO dates and details. However, some details such as the price-band and more are not revealed.

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Reliance Jio IPO Date

Reliance Jio IPO will open on October 21, 2026, and will close on October 23, 2026. Reliance Industries has filed the RHP with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad, on October 14. As per the details, the anchor investor bidding date has been set for October 19. The IPO will be open for three days.

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In the IPO, shares worth Rs 500 crore will be reserved for eligible employees and up to Rs 2,500 crore for the eligibel Reliance Industries shareholders. This will bring the combined reservation of the total IPO to Rs 3,000 crore. The eligible Reliance Industries shareholders are the ones who are either individual shareholders or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). But the eligible shareholders are the ones who have held the Reliance Industries shares as of October 14, 2026.

Reliance Industries is doing a fresh issue of shares. There are a total of 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, according to the regulatory filing. To be precise, Jio Platforms is the company being listed in the stock exchanges. Jio Platforms is the parent company of Reliance Jio.