New leaks have emerged online about next year’s 20th-anniversary iPhone models called the iPhone 20 series. Leaks suggest Apple might ditch the “Action Button” and replace it with a “Camera Control Feature Button.” Other leaks hint at major camera and display upgrades as well. Here is all we know:

Apple is reportedly ditching the dedicated Camera button and merging it into a new camera control button. This is expected to be added as a new feature next year, with Apple iPhones in 2027.

Key Highlights Apple iPhone 20 series: new leaks and rumours emerge online way ahead of the launch.

Leaks suggest Apple might ditch the dedicated Action Button for 2027 iPhones. Reports hint the iPhone 20 series will replace it with a new feature called the “Camera Control button”, which will offer features similar to the Action Button.

The latest A21 Pro chipset will power the iPhone 20 Series.

These will also be the 20th anniversary iPhones, called the iPhone 20 series lineup. Apple will skip the 9th-generation iPhones, just like it did last decade when it launched the iPhone X after the iPhone 8 models to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Beyond leaks about merging the camera controls and the action button, there are also new leaks about the Apple iPhone 20 series, which will feature a curved screen, improved camera features, and more.

Apple is gearing up for a major upgrade with the Apple iPhone 20 series lineup. Here is all we know so far:

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Apple iPhone 20 Leak Hints at a New Combined Side Button

Cupertino giant Apple is preparing a major upgrade for the 20th-anniversary iPhones. The iPhone 20 series is speculated to come with a major upgrade as part of celebrating the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027.

One major leak concerns Apple’s plan to ditch the Action button. This feature was first added to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models launched in September 2023.

Apple’s iPhone 20 series will get a new dedicated button called the Camera Control feature button. This button combines Camera Control features with the Action Button, letting you launch the camera app and take photos with the same button.

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Apple iPhone 20 Series – Other Leaked Specifications and Features

Apart from the details about the customised camera control button replacing the Action button on the iPhone 20 series, we also have other leaks and rumours about specifications.

The iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max models will get a completely new micro-quad-curved LTPO+ OLED panel. The iPhone 20 Pro will have a 6.4-inch panel, while the iPhone 20 Pro Max will have a 7.0-inch panel.

Leaks also report that the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max will get a titanium frame with a glass back. There will also be a smaller Dynamic Island.

Under the hood, the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max will pack the A21 Pro chipset. It will be built on the new 2nm-based process and come with faster memory for on-device AI tasks.

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Also, reports suggest that the Apple iPhone 20 Pro and the iPhone 20 Pro Max might get a dedicated 200MP customised camera sensor with LOFIC support.

LOFIC means a Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor image sensor that captures high dynamic range in a single exposure without blowing out bright highlights or losing shadow detail.

Here are some of the details we have about the new iPhone 20 series smartphone lineup. Are you excited for the iPhone 20?

Image Credits: Sunny1583, AppleBuu, TechDroider