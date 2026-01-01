Reliance Jio offers eight prepaid Youth and Gaming recharge options with benefits such as JioGames Cloud, FanCode, Snapchat+, JioHotstar, Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite, starting at Rs 48.

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers Youth and Gaming plans designed for Gen Z and young users who enjoy mobile gaming, social media, sports, and digital entertainment. If you belong to this user group or are interested in the benefits bundled with Jio’s Youth and Gaming plans, here’s a look at all the offerings available to prepaid users in November 2026:

Reliance Jio Youth and Gaming Plans

1. Jio Rs 48 Pack

Plan Type: Data Plan, Cricket 26 +1000 AAA Games Plan

Core Benefits: 10 MB high-speed data.

Validity: 3 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud subscription for 3 Days (500+ High Definition Premium Games playable instantly on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box with no downloads or console needed).

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 16

2. Jio Rs 98 Pack

Plan Type: Data Plan, Cricket 26 +1000 AAA Games Plan

Core Benefits: 10 MB high-speed data.

Validity: 7 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud subscription for 7 Days (500+ High Definition Premium Games playable instantly on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box with no downloads or console needed).

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 14

3. Jio Rs 111 Pack

Plan Type: Data Plan, Flexi Youth and Gaming Pack

Core Benefits: 5 GB high-speed data.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Select any one benefit option via MyJio voucher (must be redeemed within 28 days of recharge, with benefits active from the date of redemption):

Option 1 (Gaming Pack): JioGame Mobile for 56 Days (accessible via JioGames App).

Option 2 (Youth Pack): JioGame Mobile (via JioGames App), FanCode (accessible via JioTV mobile app), and Snapchat+ (activated via MyJio App) for 28 Days.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 3.96

4. Jio Rs 298 Pack

Plan Type: Data Plan, Cricket 26 +1000 AAA Games Plan

Core Benefits: 3 GB high-speed data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps).

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud subscription for 28 Days (500+ High Definition Premium Games playable instantly on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box with no downloads or console needed).

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 10.64

5. Jio Rs 399 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, Canva Pro Worth Rs 4000 Plan (True 5G)

Core Benefits: 70 GB total data — 2.5 GB/day high-speed data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps) plus Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/day.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Mobile, FanCode (via JioTV), JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood, JioTV, JioAICloud (with Free 50 GB storage), and Free 12-month Canva Pro worth Rs 4,000.

Jio Special Offer benefits include Free 50 GB JioAICloud storage and a JioHotstar subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the JioHotstar subscription, and log in on JioHotstar / JioGames / JioAICloud apps with the same Jio Number).

Note: Requires staying on an active Unlimited 5G Plan of Rs 349 or above to keep enjoying uninterrupted access to Canva Pro Lite, JioHotstar Mobile, and any previously claimed Pro Google Gemini benefits.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 14.25

6. Jio Rs 459 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, Youth and Gaming Plan (True 5G)

Core Benefits: 61 GB total data — 2 GB/day + 5 GB bonus high-speed data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps) plus Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/day.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Mobile, FanCode (accessible via JioTV), Snapchat+ (activate via MyJio), JioTV, JioAICloud (with Free 50 GB storage), and Free 12-month Canva Pro Lite worth Rs 1,590.

Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the subscription, subject to offer availability from JioHotstar, and log in on JioHotstar / JioGames / JioAICloud apps with the same Jio Number).

Note: Users must remain on an active Unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or above to continue enjoying uninterrupted access to Canva Pro Lite, JioHotstar Mobile, and any previously claimed Pro Google Gemini benefits.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 16.39

7. Jio Rs 495 Plan

Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan, Unlimited Calls and Data Plan,

Core Benefits: 47 GB total data — 1.5 GB/day + 5 GB bonus high-speed data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps), Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/day.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud (for 28 days with 500+ HD premium games playable instantly on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box with no downloads or console needed), FanCode (for 28 days), JioTV, and JioAICloud.

Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the subscription, subject to offer availability from JioHotstar, and log in on JioHotstar with the same Jio Number).

Note: Users must continuously recharge with an Unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or above to continue enjoying previously claimed Pro Google Gemini benefits.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 17.68

8. Jio Rs 545 Plan

Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan, True 5G Data Plan

Core Benefits: 61 GB of total data, including 2 GB of high-speed data per day and 5 GB of bonus high-speed data, followed by unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G data (for eligible subscribers), Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/Day.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud (28 days access to 500+ HD premium games including Cricket 26 + 1000 AAA games on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box with no downloads/console needed), FanCode (28 days via JioTV Mobile App), JioTV, JioAICloud (free 50 GB storage), and a free 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription worth Rs 1,590.

Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription and free 50 GB JioAICloud storage (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the JioHotstar subscription, subject to offer availability from JioHotstar, and log in on JioHotstar/JioAICloud with the same Jio Number).

Note: Users can continue enjoying uninterrupted access to Canva Pro Lite, JioHotstar Mobile, and any previously claimed Pro Google Gemini benefits by staying on an active Unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or above.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 19.46 (based on 28-day validity)

Conclusion

Reliance Jio’s Youth and Gaming plans offer around eight recharge options tailored to Gen Z users, mobile gamers, and digital entertainment enthusiasts. With benefits such as JioGames Cloud, FanCode, Snapchat+, JioHotstar, and Canva Pro Lite, these plans deliver more than just data and calling services. Users can choose a plan based on their budget, data requirements, and preferred digital subscriptions.

If you belong to India’s youth segment, which plan is your favourite and why? Let us know by mentioning us on X at @Telecomtalk.

Also in Jio 2026 Series:

Reliance Jio TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026 Detailed