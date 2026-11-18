India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, has recently made its TRAI-Mandated Packs section available on its website and app. This follows a TRAI mandate requiring telecom operators to introduce a dedicated section for TRAI-mandated packs on their websites and apps. Earlier, we looked at the prepaid recharge options offered by another leading Indian telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), under its TRAI-Mandated Packs section.

Reference 1: TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

Jio Made These Two Changes That will Affect You

Reference 2: Vodafone Idea TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026: Full List and Benefits

Let’s now take a look at the recharge options currently available to Reliance Jio prepaid users in India under this section for November 2026.

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls and 300 SMS (No data benefit included).

Validity: 22 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.68 (based on a 22-day validity period)

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls and 300 SMS (No data benefit included).

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.32 (based on a 28-day validity period)

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls and 300 SMS (No data benefit included).

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.53 (based on a 30-day validity period)

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan, Calendar Month Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls and 300 SMS (No data benefit included).

Validity: Calendar Month

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.57 (based on a 30-day calendar month)

5. Jio Rs 319 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, Calendar Month Plan

Core Benefits: 1.5 GB/Day high-speed data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps), Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/Day.

Validity: Calendar Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud.

Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the subscription, subject to offer availability, and log in with the same Jio Number).

Note: Requires continuous recharge with an Unlimited 5G Plan of Rs 349 or above to enjoy previously claimed Pro Google Gemini.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.63 (based on a 30-day calendar month)

6. Jio Rs 339 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, Calendar Month Plan

Core Benefits: 1.5 GB/Day high-speed data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps), Unlimited Voice calls, 100 SMS/Day, and Rs 14.95 Talktime.

Validity: Calendar Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud.

Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the subscription, subject to offer availability, and log in with the same Jio Number).

Note: Requires continuous recharge with an Unlimited 5G Plan of Rs 349 or above to enjoy previously claimed Pro Google Gemini.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.30 (based on a 30-day calendar month)

7. Jio Rs 355 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, 30 Days Validity Plan

Core Benefits: 25 GB total high-speed data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps), Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/Day.Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud (includes free 50 GB storage).

Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the JioHotstar subscription, subject to offer availability from JioHotstar, and log in on JioHotstar/JioAICloud with the same Jio Number).

Note: Users must remain on an active Unlimited 5G Plan priced at Rs. 349 or above to continue enjoying uninterrupted access to Canva Pro Lite, JioHotstar Mobile, and any previously claimed Google Gemini Pro benefits.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.83 (based on a 30-day validity period)

8. Jio Rs 365 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, 30 Days Validity Plan

Core Benefits: 25 GB total high-speed data with no daily usage limit (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps), Unlimited Voice calls, 100 SMS/Day, and Rs 7.47 Talktime.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud (includes free 50 GB storage).

Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the JioHotstar subscription, subject to offer availability from JioHotstar, and log in on JioHotstar/JioAICloud with the same Jio Number).

Note: Requires staying on an active Unlimited 5G Plan of Rs 349 or above to keep enjoying uninterrupted access to Canva Pro Lite, JioHotstar Mobile, and any previously claimed Pro Google Gemini benefits.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.17 (based on a 30-day validity period)

9. Jio Rs 448 Plan

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan, Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls and 1000 SMS.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.33

10. Jio Rs 1748 Plan

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan, Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan, Annual Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls and 3600 SMS.

Validity: 336 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.20

Q2 FY27 Jio Leadership Comment

Commenting on the organic increase in ARPU during the Q2 FY27 earnings call on October 30, 2026, Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy at Jio Platforms Limited, said:

“Quick highlight on the numbers 542 million subscribers at the end of the quarter, 300 million 5G based, 30 million homes we have now connected with our broadband offering. The average data consumption has gone up to 44.2 GB per user per month. That is a 14% growth year-on-year that continues to show very healthy growth.

Rs.218.8 as ARPU that is a 3.5% growth year-on-year in ARPU without any tariff increases. So, this is the organic ARPU increment which we have seen somewhere in this zip code of 3.5% to 4.5% that we continue to benefit from just because our customers are consuming more, the customer mix is improving.

Revenue from operations of Rs.40,475 Crores, EBITDA 21,879 Crores, and EBITDA less capex is Rs.32,130 Crores.

With the bulk of the capex really behind us, having completed 5G deployment more or less across the country, and even the UBR core network is deployed across the country. So, the capex has started tapering down.”

Reference 1: Reliance Jio Says Not Concerned About ARPU, Terming It a Misnomer

Reference 2: Reliance Jio Claims to Have Higher ARPU in the Smartphone Segment

Conclusion

India’s leading telecom operator has also recently phased out or removed new claims of Google Gemini Pro benefits from its eligible recharge plans. This can be inferred from the wording used in the terms and conditions relating to the currently available benefits.

Overall, Reliance Jio has made around 10 open-market plans available under its TRAI-Mandated Packs section. These prepaid offerings are priced between Rs 147 and Rs 1,748.

Are you happy with this section from Jio, and how useful do you think it is when making recharge decisions? Let us know by mentioning us on X at @TelecomTalk.