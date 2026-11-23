Apple India is rolling out a new Maps upgrade with smarter navigation, AR support, Explore features, and dual-language map support. Here are the top 3 features you will get.

Apple India has finally announced a major upgrade to Apple Maps, introducing three key features that make navigation easier for Apple users. This brings a completely new experience, promising better navigation with detailed 3D landmarks, AR walking directions with step-by-step guidance, and dual-language map labels—making it a major upgrade for Apple users in India.

Key Highlights Apple Maps India gets major upgrades, focusing on AR support, a Look Around feature to explore, and support for bilingual map labels.

Apple Maps for India also gets new features like 3D landmark imagery as well.

The navigation part of the Maps app for India comes with Apple Maps voice, which will provide better voice navigation.

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Apple Maps Gets Smarter in India: 3 New Features That Make Navigation Easier

Apple Maps gets a major upgrade for India-specific users. Apple has focused on 3 major upgrades, including smarter navigation with local directions, AR support, and 3D landmark support. Around 300 three-dimensional landmarks have been added, with more coming soon. Let’s take a look at the top 3 features.

1. Smarter Navigation With Local Directions with AR Support

Apple Maps for India brings smarter navigation, making local directions easier. The new Apple Maps supports clearer voice directions, so you won’t have to rely on road names. Instead, it gives landmarks and nearby locations for accurate navigation.

Instead of hearing a “Turn Right” direction from Siri, you will hear more accurate instructions like “Turn right after the petrol pump,” making navigation easier.

You also get lane-driving support on highways, where Apple Maps helps you choose the correct lane. You can also plan a journey with up to 15 stops.

You also get an AR walking feature with AR-based walking and cycling directions. You can generate new maps by scanning buildings in the area to create highly accurate positions for detailed directions.

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2. Look Around – Explore Before Visiting

Apple Maps for India also brings a new Explore feature that lets you explore locations through interactive, high-resolution street-level imagery. With this feature, you can explore streets and nearby areas, and view landmarks in 3D.

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3. Dual-Language Map Labels

Apple Maps also adds bilingual map labels, making it easier to identify local places and navigate unfamiliar locations.

Currently, Apple Maps supports English and Hindi and is adding more regional languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and more. If you are moving to a different place where a different language is spoken.

Apple Maps brings three major upgrades this year, and for now we get 300 3D landmarks, with more to come. Apple is simultaneously working on its next major flagship, the Apple iPhone 18.

Image Credits: Abhishek Yadav, BhuvanVarma