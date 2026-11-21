Apple iPhone18 Pro India vs UAE Price: The Rs 36200 Gap Before Fees
Is it worth buying the new iPhone 18 Pro in India or the UAE? If we look at the comparison, there is a small gap of Rs 36200 for the base model. The higher-storage model has a huge gap. Apple is restricting warranty services on iPhone purchases in markets abroad. Also, you only get the eSIM model in markets like the UAE.
Here is the complete conversion and price comparison between the iPhone 18 Pro in the UAE and India.
As per the current UAE conversion rate, the iPhone 18 Pro base model can be purchased for AED 5099, translating to Rs 1,28,672
If you are looking for the top-end storage model, the UAE price and the India price for the iPhone 18 Pro models have a bigger gap. In that case, you can really consider purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro from the UAE.
Highlights
Here is the complete conversion and price comparison between the iPhone 18 Pro in the UAE and India.
As per the current UAE conversion rate, the iPhone 18 Pro base model can be purchased for AED 5099, translating to Rs 1,28,672
If you are looking for the top-end storage model, the UAE price and the India price for the iPhone 18 Pro models have a bigger gap. In that case, you can really consider purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro from the UAE.
Apple launched its new iPhone 18 Pro models globally in September. After the launch, prices for the new Pro models rose sharply amid a memory-chip shortage. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the base 256GB model. The 512GB variant costs Rs 1,89,900. The top-end 1TB model is priced at Rs 2,39,900, while the highest 2TB variant costs Rs 3,14,900. Pricing differs in the UAE, where it starts at AED 5099, creating a Rs 36,228 gap after conversion.
Key Highlights
Apple iPhone 18 Pro models India and the UAE price comparison reveals a slight gap of Rs 36,228.
The price gap for the iPhone 18 Pro model between India and the UAE is based on the latest exchange rate from the Central Bank of the UAE, while other duty charges will apply.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the UAE price starts at Rs 5099, which is around Rs 1,28,672.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro: How Much Can You Save Buying in UAE?
While the India price sees a step increase, the pricing is completely different for the UAE, where Apple lists the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro at Rs 1,64,900 in India and AED 5,099 in the UAE. Using the Central Bank of the UAE’s November 20 reference rate, the UAE price converts to about Rs 1,28,672.
That is a list price difference of roughly Rs 36,228, not the amount every buyer will save. Your card’s exchange rate and fees, any applicable Indian customs duty, and any travel costs you incur to make the purchase can narrow the gap further.
In addition, you will have to book a ticket to the UAE for your stay, which will add to the cost. Additionally, the UAE model for the iPhone 18 Pro will be eSIM-only. In contrast, the Indian model supports a physical nano-SIM as well as eSIM.
Still, the advantage of using an iPhone 18 Pro eSIM-only model is that you will get a “bigger battery”, as the battery accommodates the additional space used for the physical SIM slot.
You can get a higher discount if you choose a higher storage model. The 512GB storage variant is priced at AED 5499, which translates to almost Rs 1,38,774. The top-end models like the 1TB storage variant are priced at AED 6299, translating to Rs 1,58,963, and the 2TB storage variant is priced at AED 7099, translating to Rs 179,152.
Also, Apple has issued a warranty statement for customers buying new iPhones in other markets, saying it may restrict iPhone warranty service to the country where the device was originally sold. Check both before deciding whether the UAE price is worth it.
Verdict: Should You Buy Apple iPhone 18 Pro From UAE Market?
If you want a verdict, we still recommend buying the iPhone 18 Pro models in India. Although the physical SIM models sold there have a slightly smaller battery, Apple can restrict the iPhone warranty.
It could be hard to claim the warranty on iPhone 18 Pro models in other countries.
Also, based on the price conversion, the gap is very small whether you buy the iPhone 18 Pro in India or the UAE. At the same time, in India you can also avail additional discounts through bank offers on the iPhone 18 Pro and even the iPhone 18 Pro Max models as well.
However, if you are looking for a higher-storage model, the price gap between India and the UAE can widen. That should make travelling to get the new iPhone 18 Pro worthwhile.
Image Credits: Charlie OS SI (CharioBro), Alvin @sondesix
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FAQs
What is the starting price of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro in India?
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant in India.
What is the starting price of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro in the UAE?
The 256GB iPhone 18 Pro is priced at AED 5,099 in the UAE.
What is the Apple iPhone 18 Pro 2TB price in India and the UAE?
The 2TB model for Apple iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 3,14,900 in India and AED 7,099 in the UAE, about Rs 1,79,152 after conversion.
Does the UAE Apple iPhone 18 Pro have a bigger battery?
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro sold in the UAE is an eSIM-only model with a larger battery because it does not need space for a physical SIM card.
Are there additional costs when buying an iPhone 18 Pro from the UAE?
Yes. Currency conversion fees, Indian customs duty, travel tickets, and other travel expenses can increase the overall cost.