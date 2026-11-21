Apple launched its new iPhone 18 Pro models globally in September. After the launch, prices for the new Pro models rose sharply amid a memory-chip shortage. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the base 256GB model. The 512GB variant costs Rs 1,89,900. The top-end 1TB model is priced at Rs 2,39,900, while the highest 2TB variant costs Rs 3,14,900. Pricing differs in the UAE, where it starts at AED 5099, creating a Rs 36,228 gap after conversion.

Key Highlights Apple iPhone 18 Pro models India and the UAE price comparison reveals a slight gap of Rs 36,228.

The price gap for the iPhone 18 Pro model between India and the UAE is based on the latest exchange rate from the Central Bank of the UAE, while other duty charges will apply.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the UAE price starts at Rs 5099, which is around Rs 1,28,672.

Also Read: Apple Maps to Get an India Upgrade with Local Language Support

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: How Much Can You Save Buying in UAE?

While the India price sees a step increase, the pricing is completely different for the UAE, where Apple lists the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro at Rs 1,64,900 in India and AED 5,099 in the UAE. Using the Central Bank of the UAE’s November 20 reference rate, the UAE price converts to about Rs 1,28,672.

That is a list price difference of roughly Rs 36,228, not the amount every buyer will save. Your card’s exchange rate and fees, any applicable Indian customs duty, and any travel costs you incur to make the purchase can narrow the gap further.