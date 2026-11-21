Right after releasing OneUI 9, Samsung is moving forward with another major upgrade: the all-new OneUI 9.5 update for its Galaxy S flagship models. Fans have revealed what Samsung has brought, and it appears Samsung has heard the requests and concerns raised by its fans. Finally, it has addressed them with the OneUI 9.5 update.

Key Highlights Samsung is bringing a major update with the OneUI 9.5 upgrade.

One of the major feature upgrades with OneUI 9.5 is a dedicated lock feature from iOS 18.

In addition to the dedicated lock feature, you also get an upgraded privacy display feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Now we get an old iOS-inspired feature: a native lock add-on that was missing on Samsung phones for a long time. With OneUI 9.5, Samsung has finally addressed this.

This was not the only update. For the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung also addressed customer complaints about the new privacy display, adding new customisation options.

Samsung One UI 9.5 Adds an iOS-Like Feature and Better Privacy Display.

Following the release of the OneUI 9 update based on Android 17, this is Samsung’s first major feature update.

For now, the Galaxy S26 series is the priority for getting the update. Samsung has also revealed the regions, and fortunately, India is included on the list for the new OneUI 9.5 update. The list of countries also includes Germany, Poland, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

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