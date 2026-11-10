iPhone 18, iPhone 18e Tipped to Feature Same Sized Battery

Apple’s iPhone 18 series, which is also expected to include the iPhone 18, and iPhone 18e is tipped to have the same sized battery. The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are both expected to launch next year in the first quarter of the calendar year. The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will both come with a 4430mAh batteries. This is larger than the previous generation devices, however, it is still very much behind the Android devices which feature up to 7000mAh batteries and more on average today.

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The iPhone 18 Pro’s battery is also not as big. This has not been confirmed, and are just rumours at present. The iPhone 18, and the iPhone 18e, with codenames Taycan and Nevera, are rumoured to feature 4430mAh batteries. This is a 20% increase from iPhone 17’s 3692mAh battery. Even the iPhone 18 Pro features a smaller battery of 4056mAh than this. So we can expect to see a major improvement in the battery life of the iPhone 18 compared to the iPhone 17.

Apple is also said to totally remove the physical SIM card slots from the iPhone 18. This will free up some space for Apple to integrate a larger battery in the device. Both the models including the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e are expect to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display. This was claimed by the Digital Chat Station (DCS) in a social media post on Weibo.

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The iPhone 18 is expected to be powered by the Apple’s A20 SoC. The iPhone 18 Pro featured the A20 Pro SoC. The A20 will also be built on the 2nm process of TSMC. The iPhone 18 is expected to retain the 48MP main sensor and a 48MP secondary sensor. For the iPhone 18e, we might only see a single camera sensor.