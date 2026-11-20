The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) earlier in November launched the Network Anubhav Platform, a geospatial and analytical dashboard designed to provide consumers, telecom service providers and the regulator with insights into network performance. The platform integrates user-generated test data from TRAI’s MySpeed and MyCall applications with data from TRAI’s Independent Drive Tests. It also provides web-based access to Do Not Disturb (DND) services.

Geospatial Maps Offer Location-Wise Network Insights

The platform features geospatial maps that enable consumers to view mobile and fixed broadband test results, categorised by service provider and technology. Users can examine parameters such as download and upload speeds, navigate location-specific observations and analyse results through filters, legends and supporting tables. Downloadable reports are also available, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Communications on November 4, 2026.

The dashboard presents network performance data through percentile-based measurements calculated from tests conducted by users in a given area. P50 represents the median speed, indicating that half of the recorded tests achieved speeds equal to or higher than the stated value. For mobile broadband, P80 indicates that 80 per cent of tests recorded speeds at or above the reported value, while P90 is used for fixed broadband, representing the speed achieved or exceeded in 90 per cent of tests.

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TRAI clarified that user-generated test results do not constitute a comprehensive assessment of network quality under standardised testing methodologies. However, the data offers valuable insights into the actual network experience of consumers across different locations. The platform also enables users to examine the geographical distribution of findings from TRAI’s independent drive tests.