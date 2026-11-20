The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) earlier in November launched the Network Anubhav Platform, a geospatial and analytical dashboard designed to provide consumers, telecom service providers and the regulator with insights into network performance. The platform integrates user-generated test data from TRAI’s MySpeed and MyCall applications with data from TRAI’s Independent Drive Tests. It also provides web-based access to Do Not Disturb (DND) services.
The platform features geospatial maps that enable consumers to view mobile and fixed broadband test results, categorised by service provider and technology. Users can examine parameters such as download and upload speeds, navigate location-specific observations and analyse results through filters, legends and supporting tables. Downloadable reports are also available, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Communications on November 4, 2026.
The dashboard presents network performance data through percentile-based measurements calculated from tests conducted by users in a given area. P50 represents the median speed, indicating that half of the recorded tests achieved speeds equal to or higher than the stated value. For mobile broadband, P80 indicates that 80 per cent of tests recorded speeds at or above the reported value, while P90 is used for fixed broadband, representing the speed achieved or exceeded in 90 per cent of tests.
TRAI clarified that user-generated test results do not constitute a comprehensive assessment of network quality under standardised testing methodologies. However, the data offers valuable insights into the actual network experience of consumers across different locations. The platform also enables users to examine the geographical distribution of findings from TRAI’s independent drive tests.
“Though these values based on user tests do not represent comprehensive assessment of network quality based on standard methodology, they provide valuable information to users regarding experience of other users at various locations. The maps also facilitate a geospatial appreciation of independent drive tests for various locations. Together, these data sets and their geospatial visualization provide valuable information to users about experience of other users and results of Independent Drive Tests,” the Ministry said.
The initiative is expected to enhance consumer empowerment by providing access to location-specific information on network performance. Consumers can report spam and test internet speeds through TRAI applications and the web interface, while aggregated results from these sources and independent drive tests are made available through the dashboard.
Insights for TSPs and TRAI
According to the official release, the Telecom service providers will have access to a secure interface through which they can examine consumer-generated data on call quality, network coverage and internet performance. The information, including geographical location, date, time and technical parameters, is expected to help operators identify areas requiring further analysis and take corrective measures to improve network performance.
“TRAI can use the aggregated insights for evidence-based monitoring of consumer experience and use this data for improvement in network performance,” the Ministry added.
MySpeed SDK
The platform also supports wider participation through TRAI’s MySpeed Software Development Kit (SDK), which allows eligible third-party applications to integrate connectivity measurement capabilities. This is expected to expand the volume of real-world network measurements and improve the coverage of the platform.
DND Services
In another key feature, the Anubhav portal provides web-based access to DND services. Consumers can register their preferences regarding commercial communications, lodge complaints against unsolicited commercial communications, track complaint status and access consolidated as well as telecom service provider-wise complaint information.
Speaking on the launch, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said: “The Network Anubhav Platform brings greater transparency to observed network tests conducted by Consumers and TRAI. It empowers consumers to analyse location and service provider specific tests, enables TSPs to identify areas for network optimisation and strengthens TRAI’s efforts for network improvement.”
TRAI has encouraged consumers to regularly contribute network test data through its MySpeed and MyCall applications, stating that wider participation would enhance the geographical coverage and usefulness of the platform.
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