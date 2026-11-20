OTT Releases This Week, November 15–20: Movies, Platforms
Looking for a chill weekend? We have you covered with some of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows you can watch online in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam on your favourite platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and SunNXT.
We are near yet another weekend. For this weekend, we have a set of the best OTT releases. Here, we’ll look at some of the best movies and TV shows hitting OTT screens. Whether it’s comedy shows, comedy thrillers, or romance, we have you covered with some of the best OTT shows to watch.
Key Highlights
This weekend, we have some of the best OTT movies and TV shows to stream.
You can stream your favourite movies and TV shows on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT, and JioHotstar.
Some famous OTT releases for this weekend include Dhindora Season 2, Manglik, Chiram, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, and Haiku.
You can stream your favourite movies and TV shows on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and SunNxt. This weekend’s best OTT releases include Bhuban Bham’s Dhindora and the mystery thriller Manglik; for Malayalam-language viewers, SunNxt is streaming Chiram, starring Anoop Menon and Shelly Kishore.
We also have more Hindi shows and movies this weekend, with JioHotstar streaming Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, and Netflix streaming a new romance movie, Haiku, for Tamil binge-watchers.
Starting today, you can see Bhuvan Bam back on screen. It’s not another YouTube video, but Bhuvan Bam is bringing Dhindora Season 2 to Netflix.
After Dhindora Season 1 aired in 2021, the second season returns after almost 5 years.
The new second season will revolve around Bhuvan Bam’s middle-class family and how their lives change after his dad wins a lottery and is in an accident, after which he loses his memory of it. His family members aren’t aware that they’ve won the lottery at all.
The second season will be filled with twists, turns, and comedy, making it a great show to watch on OTT, while the first season is still available to stream on YouTube.
After a long time, we get to see Anoop Menon back on screen in the new romance drama movie Chiram, streaming on SunNXT.
You can stream Chiram online from today onwards on SunNXT. The movie revolves around Seetha, who falls in love with freelance photographer Sam when she goes to Visva-Bharati University in Calcutta to research “Baul Music and Life”.
As part of their research, Sam also joins Seetha to explore the tribal area of Kerala. That’s when things take an unexpected turn: Seetha joins their village as a teacher, while Sam disappears into the forest on a work trip to Mahananda.
A few years later, Seetha goes on a mission to find Sam.