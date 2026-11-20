We are near yet another weekend. For this weekend, we have a set of the best OTT releases. Here, we’ll look at some of the best movies and TV shows hitting OTT screens. Whether it’s comedy shows, comedy thrillers, or romance, we have you covered with some of the best OTT shows to watch.

Key Highlights This weekend, we have some of the best OTT movies and TV shows to stream.

You can stream your favourite movies and TV shows on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT, and JioHotstar.

Some famous OTT releases for this weekend include Dhindora Season 2, Manglik, Chiram, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, and Haiku.

You can stream your favourite movies and TV shows on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and SunNxt. This weekend’s best OTT releases include Bhuban Bham’s Dhindora and the mystery thriller Manglik; for Malayalam-language viewers, SunNxt is streaming Chiram, starring Anoop Menon and Shelly Kishore.

We also have more Hindi shows and movies this weekend, with JioHotstar streaming Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, and Netflix streaming a new romance movie, Haiku, for Tamil binge-watchers.

Also Read: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to Love: 5 Best OTT Release For Oct

1. Dhindora Season 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Sneha Shetty Kohli

Sneha Shetty Kohli Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjeeda Sheikh

Bhuvan Bam, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjeeda Sheikh OTT Release Date: November 20, 2026

Starting today, you can see Bhuvan Bam back on screen. It’s not another YouTube video, but Bhuvan Bam is bringing Dhindora Season 2 to Netflix.

After Dhindora Season 1 aired in 2021, the second season returns after almost 5 years.

The new second season will revolve around Bhuvan Bam’s middle-class family and how their lives change after his dad wins a lottery and is in an accident, after which he loses his memory of it. His family members aren’t aware that they’ve won the lottery at all.