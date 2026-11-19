Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, offers a prepaid plan to the customers which gives 0.5GB of daily data and unlimited calling. What is interesting about this is that all of this comes with service validity. The cost of using this plan is just Rs 4.39 per day. Jio is the most affordable telecom operator amongst the private players. This is just another push by the telco to keep access to services affordable for the customers. However, most people in India will not be able to recharge with this prepaid plan. Let us explain why.

Reliance Jio Rs 123 Prepaid Plan

The prepaid plan we are talking about is the Rs 123 prepaid plan from Jio. The plan has a service valdity of 28 days. This makes the cost Rs 4.39 per day. Users get 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS with this prepaid plan. The SMS benefits of this plan are limited for the entire month. This plan is not for every customer though.

Only people who have a JioPhone will be able to recharge with this plan. JioPhones are SIM locked, and the users of that device can recharge with the Rs 123 plan. The Rs 123 plan is the entry-level option for the consumers. Apart from the regular benefits, users also get access to JioSaavn and JioTV. These subscriptions are bundled at no extra cost. The JioPhone users can make UPI payments, watch live TV directly on their device. These are old-school keypad devices, designed by Jio to enable 4G access for a mass population. So people with low income housholds can also recharge with this plan.