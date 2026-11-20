Nothing has posted a new teaser with the date December 8 and a close-up of a circular metallic component. The company has not shown the full product or said what it plans to announce that day. Nothing’s teaser

Key Highlights Nothing is reportedly developing a new AI device with a sleek design.

The New Nothing AI device's official name and details remain unconfirmed, while the teaser revealed its official launch on December 8, 2026.

Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, revealed that the new Nothing AI device will be a screenless device built around AI, rather than just depending on a phone app.

Also Read: Nothing OS 5.0 Stable Update Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones

Nothing Teases A New AI Device – A New Device Apart From A Phone

The date stands out because Nothing CEO Carl Pei had already said the company’s first dedicated AI device would be introduced in December.

While Nothing has confirmed the details, we have a first look at the new AI device. At first glance, it looks like a face on the front, with a central button and two LED lights.

Speculation suggests the new AI device could have recording capability and might help with live speech translation or live speech-to-text using AI. This is especially true since the leaked image revealed a red dot icon on the button, which is speculated to be a recording button. This also remains unconfirmed by Nothing so far.

Also Read: Nothing OS 5 Update – Features, Eligible Phone List Revealed

Nothing has also worked on making this new AI device feel premium, with a metallic build, a sleek finish, and textured corners that are comfortable to hold. Nothing has already been working on a large audio ecosystem with new voice tools.