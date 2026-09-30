Nothing has launched its newer premium headset, the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, with premium features like ANC, triple drivers, and a premium build to take on Apple’s current flagship, the AirPods Max, which are among the best-selling premium headsets in the premium headset category. Here is what it comes with.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights The Headphone (1) Pro combines a 40mm dynamic driver with precision and xMEMS drivers for a wider audio experience.

Active Noise Cancellation reaches up to 46dB, while the 1,060mAh battery delivers up to 30 hours with ANC and 68 hours without it.

Bluetooth 6.1, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio and Dynamic Spatial Audio add advanced listening and connectivity features.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (2) to Not Get Android 17, Carl Pei Explains Why

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro: What Does It Feature? How Does It Compare to Apple AirPods Max?

Nothing enters the premium headset range with the Headphone (1) Pro, featuring 40 mm premium dynamic drivers for bass, plus stacked precision dynamic drivers and an xMEMS driver with a silicone diaphragm for treble.

For better voice calling performance, the Headphone (1) Pro comes with a total of 10 microphones, which capture audio with good quality.

Headphone (1) Pro comes with support for Dynamic Spatial Audio; using this, you can select between models including Standard, Live House, Club, and Concert Hall, where the vocals are set to the setting you need, and you also get Hi-Res Audio certification with support for AAC, SBC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs.

With this ANC Support, the Headphone (1) Pro delivers up to 46 dB of noise cancellation. The Headphone (1) Pro also comes with a wider comfort fit,n IP52 water and dust resistance, and wider dimensions than its predecessor model