Microsoft is redesigning Copilot, combining chat, AI coding help and smart agents into one app. The new platform introduces Autopilot, an always‑on AI helper that handles repeat tasks and follow‑ups for users.

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Key Highlights Microsoft has redesigned Copilot around Home, Code and Autopilot.

Autopilot can perform recurring tasks as an AI agent.

Copilot is bringing coding and productivity tools into one app.

Microsoft Revamps Copilot Into AI Super App

Microsoft has unveiled a redesigned Copilot that brings chat AI, coding tools and agent features together in one application as the company looks to grow Copilot’s role in workplace productivity. I think this will help people.

The new Copilot is organised around three parts: Home, Code and Autopilot. Microsoft says the new experience brings together features that once lived in Copilot products into a single interface.

The Home section brings together the existing Copilot Chat and Cowork tools while Microsoft is also building a Today feature. Requestsboard is designed to show work-related meeting requests, Teams chats, and other work-related information.

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The Code section adds AI-powered software-building tools. Users can ask Copilot to create apps, trackers and dashboards which can then be shared as cloud‑hosted apps. Microsoft says the coding area runs in a sandbox for security.

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The biggest change is Autopilot, Microsoft’s redesigned AI helper. It was redesigned from the AI helper formerly called Scout. Unlike a chatbot that waits for messages, Autopilot works all the time inside its own cloud computer. It can watch Teams channels, handle repeat tasks, track work decisions and deadlines, and manage follow‑ups.