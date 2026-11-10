Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Launch Date Announced

Xiaomi 18 Pro will be the next phone series which will launch soon globally by the Chinese tech giant. Xiaomi Corporation has set the global launch date and announced it as well. The global debut will start with Paris on November 17, 2026. Last year, Xiaomi only unveiled the Xiaomi 17 in the series for the global market. The company skipped the Pro phones, and this time, that is not going to happen. This is also a good sign for the tech lovers in India. We are hopeful that Xiaomi 18 Pro will also make it to India.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Debut Date

Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in India on November 17, 2026. This translates to 6:30 PM in India. The global launch event will be livestreamed through the YouTube and X channels of the company. There will be three colour options here for the consumers – Cosmic Blue, White, and Velvet Red. We are most excited about the Velvet Red variant of the device.

Both the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max have already appeared in the global certification databases. The global versions could come with smaller batteries than what we saw in China. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to come with a 6000mAh battery and the Pro Max variant will come with a 7050mAh battery.

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The Chinese variants of the device have a 7000mAh and 8500mAh batteries, respectively. The rumours are circulating online about the devices. The exact details will be known only when they finally launch in the global market. They are expected to make it to India as well in December 2026. It will compete with the Vivo X500 series and OPPO Find X10 Pro series in India. The Find X10 Pro series is already available in India. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated about the tech launches in India and the global market.