Jio Platforms is targeting indoor 5G coverage in enterprise buildings with its Pico Small Cell, a compact base station designed to be installed on each floor. The unit can be mounted on a wall or ceiling and operates primarily in standalone 5G mode, according to the company’s product page.

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Key Highlights Jio Platforms 5G Pico Small Cell is a compact base station designed to add indoor mobile coverage and capacity one floor at a time.

The unit mounts on a wall or ceiling. Jio says the design avoids the long copper feeder cables used in traditional distributed antenna systems.

The radio operates in the n78 band between 3.3 GHz and 3.6 GHz, primarily in standalone 5G mode.

The floor-by-floor design addresses how mobile signals are distributed inside a building a traditional distributed antenna system can use long copper feeder cables to carry radio signals from central equipment to antennas on different floors. Jio’s design puts the base station on the floor it serves Jio says this avoids those long feeder runs and simplifies installation.

Each unit combines the hardware that processes the signal with the radio components that transmit and receive it placing those components together gives network teams a way to add capacity on individual floors. In an office, for example, a floor where many employees connect at the same time may need more capacity even when phones already pick up a strong signal.

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The Pico Small Cell operates in the n78 band between 3.3 GHz and 3.6 GHz which complies with 3GPP Release 17 and uses a software-defined radio architecture, allowing supported radio functions to be updated through software.