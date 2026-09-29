Flipkart Ventures is backing two Indian AI startups, Alive and Keploy, as it continues to focus on early-stage technology companies. The two startups will get capital support, mentorship and access to Flipkart’s ecosystem to help grow their AI-driven products.

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Key Highlights Flipkart Ventures has backed AI startups Alive and Keploy.

Alive uses AI to build and distribute lifestyle experiences.

Keploy uses AI for software testing and continuous verification.

Flipkart Ventures Backs Two Indian AI Startups

Flipkart Ventures, Flipkart’s investment arm, has backed two Indian AI startups. Alive and Keploy. This is part of its effort to support early-stage companies that are building AI-powered solutions. The announcement came on September 28. Both startups will receive backing, strategic guidance, operational support and entry into Flipkart’s wider network. Flipkart did not reveal the exact funding amount.

Alive is a consumer-focused AI startup based in Bengaluru. It uses an AI-powered technology stack to create, build and deliver curated lifestyle experiences across India. According to Flipkart, the platform already offers more than 500 experiences in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa.

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Keploy operates in the AI space. Its open-source platform uses intelligence to help software engineering teams test applications continuously. The platform turns application traffic into replayable regression tests and digital twin sandboxes. This lets developers recreate production conditions locally and in CI/CD pipelines.

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Keploy’s tools also aim to tackle problems brought on by the growing use of AI-generated code. Flipkart says the platform helps engineering teams catch bugs and regressions in software releases and AI-written code much earlier in the development process.