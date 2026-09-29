Bose Wired ANC Earbuds: 3 Features You Should Know

Audio giant Bose just launched its new premium Bose Wired ANC Earbuds at $99, making them among Bose’s top-of-the-line wired earbuds. You get ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), one of the few wired earbuds with this feature; this is great for users who prefer wired earbuds and want premium features like those of the Apple AirPods. Let’s take a look at the top 3 features you get with the Bose Wired ANC Earbuds.

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Key Highlights Bose brings Active Noise Cancellation to a wired earbud design.

The direct connection avoids relying on wireless audio and can deliver low-latency playback.

Physical controls let users manage playback, ANC and transparency mode.

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1. ANC Support on a Wired Earbud

Bose brings ANC to wired earbuds, giving you premium noise cancellation without the charging stress when you’re traveling long distances.

The earbuds feature a unique design with rubberized buds and buttons to help them last longer.

You can also use the buttons to toggle between modes, fast-forward playback, pause, and turn ANC on and off, including transparent mode.

Bose uses its proprietary SoundDesign digital signal technology, which delivers crisp, clear audio and supports lossless audio. Using

the USB Audio Class 2 (UAC2) protocol, the earbuds can accept source input at any sample and bit rate, with playback output fixed at 24bit/48kHz.

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The bigger advantage of the Bose Wired ANC earbuds is that the direct wired connection also enables low-latency performance, keeping sound in sync while watching videos, gaming, or creating content.