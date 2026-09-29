Ai+ Launches First Tablet in India after Several Smartphones

Ai+, a Indian tech brand which started with selling smartphones, is now also selling tablets. The company has already launched several smartphones, and recently it launched the Ai+ Pluse 2 FE as well. But this wasn’t the highlight. The highlight was the tablets, which are the first ones from the company. There are two tablets including the NovaTab and Nova LapTab 5G. These are all affordable products which will soon be available for consumers in the country. Let us take a look at the price and specifications.

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Ai+ NovaTab, Ai+ Pulse 2 FE, and Nova LapTab 5G Price in India

Ai+ Pluse 2 FE is the new phone, which is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It is offered in several colours including Blue, Green, Black, and Purple. Then there is the Ai+ NovaTab which has launched in two memory variants with 6GB + 128GB for Rs 17,999 and 8GB + 128GB for Rs 20,999.

Lastly there is the Ai+ Nova LapTab which is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, including bank offers.

Ai+ NovaTab, Nova LapTab 5G Specifications in India

Ai+ NovaTab has a 11.97-inch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by T760 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The NovaTab has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera sensor. There is an 8000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast-charging.

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The Ai+ Nova LapTab has a 13.2-inch display with support for 2.4K resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on MediaTek MT8755 processor paireed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.