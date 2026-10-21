OnePlus Ace 7 to Get New Cooling System with Airflow Design

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, is going to launch the OnePlus Ace 7 series later this month in China. The new OnePlus Ace 7 series will feature a new cooling system, which will let users get an enhanced gaming experience. There will be two smartphones in the OnePlus Ace 7 series which will include the OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro. Both the devices will be geared for gaming, with the Pro variant expected to come with a faster clocked chip most likely.

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OnePlus Ace 7 Series: What is this New Cooling System

OnePlus Ace 7 series will feature a new cooling system, which has been confirmed by the brand on Weibo. OnePlus China president Li Jie has explained this on the social media platform. There are two separate airflow channels in this new cooling system. One airflow channel will be for the chipset, and another will be for air across the rear panel. OnePlus has said that this is an industr-first design, and it has never come on any OnePlus phone in the past.

One of the key factors which OnePlus accounted for while designing this cooling system was how people hold the phone while gaming. This will further ensure better cooling for the gamers. OnePlus Ace 7 series will have active cooling, which will go a long way in ensuring a great gaming experience.

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OnePlus Ace 7 is likely to launch in India as OnePlus 16R. OnePlus will likely not launch the OnePlus 16 in India. The flagship phone from the company could be OnePlus 16R. The other details around the device have not been announced by the brand. OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro are tipped to feature a 185Hz displays and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 series chip. The device could pack a 9000mAh battery and there would be a periscope telephoto sensor as well on the device.