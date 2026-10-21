POCO X8s Launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC: Check Specifications

POCO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the POCO X8s very silently. This is a new addition to the X8 series and this one is a compact device. The POCO X8s has an AMOLED display and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset on the device. The pricing is out, but note that the phone has launched not for China or India, but for Vietnam and select international markets. The device will go on sale in an e-commerce platform in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of this phone.

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POCO X8s Price

POCO X8s is available in two memory configurations – 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The base 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at VND 1,15,00,000 (roughly Rs 42,000) and the other variant is priced at VND 1,40,00,000 (about Rs 51,000). It is available in three colour options White, Blue and Black colourways.

POCO X8s Specifications

POCO X8s has dual-SIM slots. It will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 which is based on Android 16. The device has a 6.53-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 3500nits of peak brightness. The device ships with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The POCO X8s will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC built on 4nm process. It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The POCO X8s has a 6300mAh battery with support for 100W wired-fast charging and the device weighs just 187 grams.