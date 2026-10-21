POCO X8S 5G Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, India Next?

Poco just dropped its next X series smartphone: the Poco X8S 5 G, the fifth new phone. This phone launched after other X series models, including the Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8, and Poco X8 Power. The Poco X8S 5G packs solid specs. It packs an LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. On the rear, it has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.
It runs HyperOS 3. Will it launch in India soon, and what will it cost? Here we have you covered with everything you should know:
Poco’s new X8S 5G competes with many midrange smartphones, especially with its compact design. It features a triple-camera setup on the rear with a flash above a circular module.
The quad-camera sensor sits on a rectangular module with the Poco logo at the bottom. It will be available in three color options with AI camera branding on the module.
The Poco X8S 5G will feature a larger 6.35-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3500 nits of peak brightness. On the front, there is a single punch-hole selfie shooter.
Processor, RAM and Storage
The POCO X8S 5G packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 2025-launched chip built on an 8-core architecture and a 4nm process.
In performance tests, the X8S 5G scores 1,329,936 points on AnTuTu 11, while Geekbench 6 reports 1,270 points for single-core and 4,106 points for multi-core performance.
Alongside a faster chipset, the Poco X8S offers up to 12GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Also Read: Poco M8X: Top 3 Reasons Its Best Phone Under Rs 25000
Camera
On the camera front, the new Poco X8S 5G comes with a dual AI rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.
Battery and Charging
For battery and charging, the Poco X8S 5G packs a larger 6330mAh battery with faster wired charging up to 100W. It also supports 22.5W reverse wired charging.
Software Features
On the software front, the Poco X8S 5G runs HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.
Poco promises Android OS upgrades for the next 4 years and security patch updates for 6 years, with upgrades up to Android 20.
HyperOS 3 adds a new Hyper Island feature with pill-shaped interaction notifications inspired by Apple’s iOS Dynamic Island, plus a Cinematic Look Screen with AI Dynamic Wallpapers and custom clock options with depth effects. Poco’s new HyperOS 3 brings a redesigned Control Center with rounded corners and colorful toggles.
Also Read: Poco X8 Power 5G VS Realme P4s 5G: Which Phone is Better?
POCO X8S 5G – Price – India Launch Soon?
The Poco X8S 5G is available in a base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced around Rs 42,000 based on comparisons. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost Rs 51,000.
As for the India launch, Poco has not yet confirmed the Poco X8S 5G launch. We will have to wait for Poco’s official confirmation.
However, we expect Poco India to confirm the X8S 5G launch by the second week of November 2026.
Some people read for free. A few choose to support. If you found TelecomTalk useful, you can help keep us running.
FAQs
What are the key specifications of the POCO X8S 5G?
The POCO X8S 5G features a 6.35-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 32MP selfie camera.
What processor powers the POCO X8S 5G?
The POCO X8S 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process.
What camera features does the POCO X8S 5G offer?
The POCO X8S 5G smartphone has a 50MP primary rear camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
When will the POCO X8S 5G launch in India?
POCO has not officially confirmed the India launch date. A launch announcement by the second week of November 2026 is currently expected, not confirmed.
How long will the POCO X8S 5G receive software updates?
As per the confirmation, the Poco X8S 5G will be getting four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, potentially taking the device up to Android 20.