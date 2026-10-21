POCO X8S 5G Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, India Next?

Poco just dropped its next X series smartphone: the Poco X8S 5 G, the fifth new phone. This phone launched after other X series models, including the Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8, and Poco X8 Power. The Poco X8S 5G packs solid specs. It packs an LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. On the rear, it has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

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Key Highlights The POCO X8S 5G officially launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Poco X8S 5G phone features a 6.35-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

POCO X8S 5G also packs a 6,330mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

It runs HyperOS 3. Will it launch in India soon, and what will it cost? Here we have you covered with everything you should know:

Also Read: POCO X8s Launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC: Check Specifications

POCO X8S 5G – Specifications and Features

Poco’s new X8S 5G competes with many midrange smartphones, especially with its compact design. It features a triple-camera setup on the rear with a flash above a circular module.

The quad-camera sensor sits on a rectangular module with the Poco logo at the bottom. It will be available in three color options with AI camera branding on the module.

Poco X8S 5G also supports the IP68 water and dust resistance rating

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