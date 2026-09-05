Poco X8 Power 5G VS Realme P4s 5G: Which Phone is Better?

Xiaomi’s POCO launched its new POCO X8 series, including the X8 5G and X8 Power 5G. The POCO X8 Power 5G starts at Rs 35,999 and features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage on the top-end memory variant, while the base model uses UFS 2.2 with 128GB storage and a 50MP OIS rear camera. It is a solid option in the under Rs 40,000 price range in India for 2026. However, it competes with other smartphones in the same segment, including the recently launched Realme P4S 5G. Realme marked its comeback with the P4S 5G, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage in the higher-end model.

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Key Highlights

  • POCO X8 Power 5G has a 10,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, giving it a clear advantage over users who prioritise battery life.
  • The phone features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage, while the Realme P4S uses a Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
  • Realme P4S 5G clearly wins in display specifications, offering a 144Hz AMOLED panel with up to 6,500-nit peak brightness, while POCO adds Dolby Vision support.

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Here is a detailed comparison between the POCO X8 Power and the Realme P4S 5G to help you decide which phone offers better value.

Also Read: Poco X8 5G VS Poco X8 Power 5G: Key Differences Explained

POCO X8 Power 5G VS Realme P4S 5G: Ultimate Comparison

pocox8power5g vs realmep4s5g which phone is better

The POCO X8 Power 5G is one of the most anticipated phones. Poco India launched it on September 4, 2026, while Realme launched the P4S 5G a few weeks earlier, on August 26, 2026.