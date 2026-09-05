Poco X8 Power 5G VS Realme P4s 5G: Which Phone is Better?

Xiaomi’s POCO launched its new POCO X8 series, including the X8 5G and X8 Power 5G. The POCO X8 Power 5G starts at Rs 35,999 and features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage on the top-end memory variant, while the base model uses UFS 2.2 with 128GB storage and a 50MP OIS rear camera. It is a solid option in the under Rs 40,000 price range in India for 2026. However, it competes with other smartphones in the same segment, including the recently launched Realme P4S 5G. Realme marked its comeback with the P4S 5G, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage in the higher-end model.

Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?

Here is a detailed comparison between the POCO X8 Power and the Realme P4S 5G to help you decide which phone offers better value.

Also Read: Poco X8 5G VS Poco X8 Power 5G: Key Differences Explained

The POCO X8 Power 5G is one of the most anticipated phones. Poco India launched it on September 4, 2026, while Realme launched the P4S 5G a few weeks earlier, on August 26, 2026.

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Here, we compare the design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, software, and price.

Design

Realme has completely revamped its design language, as seen in the POCO X8 Power 5G, which features a plastic body and a flat front display, matching the recently launched Galaxy S26 FE.

X8 Power gets a textured finish on the rear, especially on the yellow variant, with the dual vertically housed camera array and the Poco logo below the flash, above the square module itself. Meanwhile, the X8 Power’s Black variant comes with a matte finish.

On the front, X8 Power has a single punch-hole selfie shooter in the center. The phone has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust, water, and high-pressure/temperature washdowns.

Realme P4S 5G also gets a new design and language, and the phone is built with a plastic chassis and mid-metal construction, which adds to the premium look and feel.

On the back, the Realme P4S gets a plastic back, and on the front, you get a flat glass display.

On the Xiaomi Realme P4S, the rear features a dual-camera setup housed horizontally above a square module with the flash, and the front has the same single punch-hole selfie camera.

Just like the POCO X8 Power 5G, the Realme P4S also gets IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

The P4S phone by Realme is available in two colour variants: Titanium Grey and Electric Cyan. The Realme P4S also comes with a dedicated 7000 mm² square AirFlow VC cooling chamber.

Also Read: Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?

Display

POCO X8 Power on the front gets a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution. Also, the display here supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3,500-nit peak brightness, and accurate 68B colour.

Also, in the X8 smartphone lineup, the X8 Power 5G supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it a great choice for binge-watching.

Even with a faster refresh rate and touch sampling rate, it’s also a great choice for gaming, and the phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.5%

The Realme P4S 5G comes with a larger 6.78-inch flat Samsung flagship-grade Material 14 AMOLED display on the front, supporting 1.5K Resolution, a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, with the default set to 120Hz.

Realme P4S also gets HDR10+ certification but lacks Dolby Vision certification; it’s still a solid choice for gaming and binge-watching. Xiaomi’s Realme’s P4S gets more screen-to-body ratio of 93.57%

Processor, RAM and Storage

POCO X8 Power 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, a 4nm chipset launched in May 2026.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 has 4 Cortex-A78 cores at 2600 MHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 2000 MHz.

Benchmarks show the X8 Power’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers solid performance. AnTuTu 11 reports a total score of 1,012,134. Geekbench 6 shows a single-core score of 1099, a multi-core score of 3481, and a GPU score of 4253.

X8 Power offers up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage in the top memory model. The base model with 128GB of storage uses UFS 2.2.

Realme P4s 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, a 4nm chipset launched in February 2025.

P4S’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra scores 1,047,842 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports about 1,063 for single-core and 2,966 for multi-core performance.

The Realme P4S offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Also Read: Poco M8x 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G: Which is Worth Upgrading?

Camera

POCO X8 Power comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear: a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Realme P4S also comes with dual rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and 2-axis OIS Support, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 112-degree field of view.

On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a field of view of 85 degrees.

Battery

POCO X8 Power gets a larger 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, with 100W wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging with bypass charging.

The Realme P4S 5G gets a larger 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W ultra-fast charging, 10W reverse wired charging, and bypass charging support.

Also Read: Vivo S2 5G VS Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which is Better

Software

POCO uses Xiaomi’s software, and the POCO X8 Power comes with HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16, with 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.

Realme P4S 5G ships with Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16 out of the box, and Realme promises 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security patch updates.

Verdict: POCO X8 Power 5G vs Realme P4S 5G — Which Phone Should You Buy?

The comparison shows that the Poco X8 Power 5G outperforms the Realme P4S 5G in battery life, charging, display features, performance, and long-term support. It offers a larger 10,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging, a faster, more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, a Dolby Vision display, and LPDDR5X RAM.

Although the Realme P4S 5G benefits from some features, it offers a faster 144Hz AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, a slightly higher AnTuTu score, and the highest peak brightness of 6,500 nits.

For most readers, we recommend the POCO X8 Power 5G, especially for gaming, binge-watching, and heavy use, while the Realme P4S offers more RAM and storage, along with a faster 144Hz refresh rate.

Image Credits: Techbharat, TechvishalVSB, mrtechsingh

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