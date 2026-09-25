Bharti Airtel has strengthened its mobile network around some of Mumbai’s busiest Ganpati pandals to support customers during Ganesh Utsav. The company planned additional capacity ahead of the festivities, taking expected crowd movement and mobile usage into account.

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Key Highlights Airtel has strengthened its mobile network around prominent Mumbai Ganpati pandals.

The preparations account for expected crowds and increased calls and data usage.

Lalbaugcha Raja live darshan is available on Airtel Xstream Play.

The network work covers the areas around Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani and Khetwadicha Ganraj. These locations draw devotees throughout the celebrations, bringing many people into the surrounding streets at the same time.

For visitors, a phone can be useful well before they reach a pandal families may use calls and messages to agree on a meeting point, check directions while travelling and stay in touch if they become separated in a crowd. Once there, they may share photos or make a video call to relatives who could not attend.

That concentration of activity can increase demand on nearby mobile networks, particularly when many visitors try to use calls and data simultaneously. Bharti Airtel said its preparations were designed around the crowd levels and usage it expected near the pandals.

Connectivity During Busy Pandal Visits

A visit to a popular pandal often involves travelling through crowded areas and waiting before darshan. During that time, visitors may need to change their plans, tell family members where they are or arrange a journey home. For someone visiting with children or older relatives, being able to get in touch can be especially useful.