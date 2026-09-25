Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Teased

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant, has launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max recently in China. These devices are now set to make a global debut, starting with India. Xiaomi 18 Pro series specifications are already known because they have launched in China, and it is interesting to see Xiaomi bringing it to India first. The launch is expected somewhere in October or in November. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series has cameras co-engineered with Leica. Xiaomi India said that “Xiaomi 18 Pro is going global. Coming soon. Get Ready.”

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Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Specifications

Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1120 x 2436 pixel resolution, a high 120Hz refresh rate support, and a peak brightness of 4000nits. At the back, there is a 2.7-inch AMOLED secondary display with also 120Hz refresh rate and 4000nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device runs on Android 17 based on HyperOS 4 out of the box. There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a 50MP front camera sensor with selfies and video calls. The Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 7000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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Then there is the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. Xiaomi 18 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 2.9-inch back display. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a 8500mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging wired and a 50W wireless charging. For authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock as well. The camera setup remains the same for the Pro Max variant as well. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned with upcoming developments.