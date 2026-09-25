From Habeebi to Toy Story 5: Best OTT Releases This Week

The last weekend of September is nearing. This month-end weekend brings some of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows. The list features the Tamil Romantic Drama hit Habeebi, led by Kashoori Raja and Esha M; the Hollywood crime thriller Hunkkaar: The Roar, led by Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana; and the new Romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy!. The longest-running animation franchise, Toy Story 5, returns with Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Also available is Rise and Fall Season 2, a reality game show led by Kubbra Sait and Aarush Bhola. You can stream these on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioCinema, and Apple TV+.

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Key Highlights Here is the list of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows, you can watch this weekend in September 2026.

This weekend, streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, and JioHotstar are also featured.

The list of the Best OTT releases for this week includes Habeebi, Hunkkaar: The Roar, Don’t Be Shy!, Toy Story 5, and Rise and Fall Season 2.

If you want to binge-watch some of the best movies and TV shows this weekend, we have you covered with a list you can watch right now.

1. Habeebi

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

SonyLiv Director : Meera Kathiravan

: Meera Kathiravan Cast: Kasthoori Raja, Malavika Manoj, Anusreya Rajan, Ismath Banu A, Rekha Kumanan.

Kasthoori Raja, Malavika Manoj, Anusreya Rajan, Ismath Banu A, Rekha Kumanan. OTT Release Date: 25th September 2026.

The first up on the Best OTT lists is Habeebi, a new Tamil romantic drama movie, released in theatres on 12 June 2026.

The plot revolves around two characters, a boy and a girl from a Muslim neighborhood in southern Tamil Nadu, who fall in love. Due to community conflicts, their lives take an unexpected turn.