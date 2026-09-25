From Habeebi to Toy Story 5: Best OTT Releases This Week

The last weekend of September is nearing. This month-end weekend brings some of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows. The list features the Tamil Romantic Drama hit Habeebi, led by Kashoori Raja and Esha M; the Hollywood crime thriller Hunkkaar: The Roar, led by Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana; and the new Romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy!. The longest-running animation franchise, Toy Story 5, returns with Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Also available is Rise and Fall Season 2, a reality game show led by Kubbra Sait and Aarush Bhola. You can stream these on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioCinema, and Apple TV+.
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Key Highlights
Here is the list of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows, you can watch this weekend in September 2026.
This weekend, streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, and JioHotstar are also featured.
The list of the Best OTT releases for this week includes Habeebi, Hunkkaar: The Roar, Don’t Be Shy!, Toy Story 5, and Rise and Fall Season 2.
One of the longest-running animated movie franchises, Toy Story returns with its fifth movie after three decades. Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang reunite and face new challenges as a new era of electronic gaming replaces traditional games with toys.
If you are looking for a reality game show to stream this weekend, Virender Sehwag’s new Rise and Fall Season 2 starts streaming today with its first episode. The first season was a huge hit, and Amazon Prime Video approved a second season.
Here’s a list of the top 5 movies and TV shows you can stream this weekend. If you have any other movie or TV show suggestions, feel free to share them in the comments below.
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FAQs
What are the top OTT releases this weekend?
The top OTT releases include Habeebi, Hunkkaar: The Roar, Don’t Be Shy!, Toy Story 5 and Rise and Fall Season 2.
When is Habeebi releasing on OTT?
Habeebi is scheduled to stream on SonyLIV from September 25, 2026.
Where can I watch Toy Story 5?
Toy Story 5 is listed for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 25, 2026.
Which OTT platforms have new releases this weekend?
The listed releases are available across SonyLIV, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
What is Hunkkaar: The Roar about?
Hunkkaar: The Roar is a Hindi crime-drama thriller about courtroom proceedings and a victim standing up to a powerful godman accused of misconduct.