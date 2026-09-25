Google Fitbit Air India Launch Date Tipped, Price Confirmed

Google is soon going to bring its latest fitness tracker to the Indian market. We are talking about the Google Fitbit Air. It has already been sold here by different sellers, who probably got it from international markets. The company had confirmed at the India launch of the Pixel 11 series that it will bring the Fitbit Air to India by October. The exact date was not revealed. However, now the date has been tipped, and since Google has literally listed the product on Flipkart, we now know the price.

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Google Fitbit Air Price in India: Official

Google Fitbit Air has been listed at a price of Rs 13,999 in India. The device is shown as ‘coming soon’ in India. Thus, we are not sure of when it will come to the country, and if the price is subject to change or not. The date which has been tipped online for the product to come to India is October 2, 2026. It is an important date for India, given it is the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, and it is a national holiday for India. We could definitely see a slightly lower price than this, and we also expect some bank offers to be there as well.

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Google Fitbit Air has already been showcased in India. But it is not just that. Google has already launched it in other international markets, so its specifications and features are already known. The Fitbit Air monitors several things for the users including – steps, calories, heart rate, cardio load, and readiness.