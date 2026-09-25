Vodafone Idea Introduces Free International Roaming on Select Prepaid and Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced international roaming benefits with select postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans. The operator says eligible customers can use their Vi number while travelling abroad without buying a separate roaming pack for the benefits included in their plan.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has bundled international roaming benefits with select prepaid, postpaid and enterprise plans.

Eligible postpaid plans start at Rs 501; eligible enterprise plans start at Rs 451.

Select annual prepaid unlimited data plans are also included.

Benefits can cover up to three trips a year, depending on the plan.

Vi says the offer spans 170+ countries, while data and outgoing minutes vary by plan.

The offer is available with postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, select annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans starting at Rs 451 for enterprise customers. Depending on the plan, customers can use the roaming benefit for up to three trips in a year.

Vi says the offer provides connectivity across more than 170 countries. However, the word “free” comes with plan-specific limits: the international data allowance and outgoing call minutes vary according to the eligible plan.

What Does the New Vi Roaming Offer Include?

The new benefit is designed for customers who want to keep using their Indian number during an international trip. That can make it easier to stay reachable and receive important messages, including OTPs linked to the number, without changing SIMs.

Vi says the offer is intended for individual, family and business travellers. It is part of the operator’s new “Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP” campaign, which focuses on adding benefits to plans customers use.