Vodafone Idea Introduces Free International Roaming on Select Prepaid and Postpaid Plans
Vodafone Idea new Roam-Free benefit is included with select postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans and enterprise plans starting at Rs 451. Depending on the plan, eligible customers can use international roaming for up to three trips a year across 170+ countries, with data and outgoing call allowances varying by plan.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced international roaming benefits with select postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans. The operator says eligible customers can use their Vi number while travelling abroad without buying a separate roaming pack for the benefits included in their plan.
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Key Highlights
Vodafone Idea has bundled international roaming benefits with select prepaid, postpaid and enterprise plans.
Eligible postpaid plans start at Rs 501; eligible enterprise plans start at Rs 451.
Select annual prepaid unlimited data plans are also included.
Benefits can cover up to three trips a year, depending on the plan.
Vi says the offer spans 170+ countries, while data and outgoing minutes vary by plan.
The offer is available with postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, select annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans starting at Rs 451 for enterprise customers. Depending on the plan, customers can use the roaming benefit for up to three trips in a year.
Vi says the offer provides connectivity across more than 170 countries. However, the word “free” comes with plan-specific limits: the international data allowance and outgoing call minutes vary according to the eligible plan.
What Does the New Vi Roaming Offer Include?
The new benefit is designed for customers who want to keep using their Indian number during an international trip. That can make it easier to stay reachable and receive important messages, including OTPs linked to the number, without changing SIMs.
Vi says the offer is intended for individual, family and business travellers. It is part of the operator’s new “Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP” campaign, which focuses on adding benefits to plans customers use.
The company claims the bundled roaming benefit could save customers up to Rs 9,000 per year. This is an upper-end figure stated by Vi, rather than a guaranteed saving for every subscriber. The amount a customer saves would depend on their plan and travel needs.
The press release does not provide a plan-by-plan breakdown of the data allowance, outgoing call minutes or the conditions for each trip. It also does not specify what charges may apply once an included allowance is exhausted. Customers should check the benefits and applicable conditions for their plan and destination before travelling.
How Can Customers Access the Benefit?
According to Vi, customers can open the Vi app and choose the international Roam-Free option for their trip. The company says the new proposition brings international roaming benefits into eligible plans across its postpaid, prepaid and enterprise offerings.
For a customer preparing to travel, the first step is to check whether their existing plan qualifies. They should then confirm that their destination is covered and review the included data and outgoing minutes in the app. The “up to three trips” benefit also depends on the plan, so customers should verify how many trips their plan allows.
Announcing the offer, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said the company wanted to make international roaming a built-in benefit on key plans instead of an additional purchase when customers travel. Vi has also released a commercial featuring Shah Rukh Khan as part of the campaign.
The announcement could be useful to Vi customers who previously purchased a separate roaming pack or travel eSIM for every trip. Its practical value, though, depends on the allowance attached to a customer’s specific plan and whether it covers their needs abroad customers should also check their eligibility and the applicable roaming conditions before departure.
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FAQs
Is international roaming free for all Vi customers?
No. Vi says the benefit is included with select postpaid, annual prepaid unlimited data and enterprise plans. Customers should check eligibility for their specific plan in the Vi app.
Which Vi plans include the new international roaming benefit?
Vi lists eligible postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, select annual prepaid unlimited data plans and enterprise plans starting at Rs 451. The press release does not give a complete plan-by-plan list.
How many international trips does the benefit cover?
Eligible customers can use the benefit for up to three trips in a year, depending on their plan.
Is data and calling unlimited while roaming?
Vi has not said that every eligible plan offers unlimited usage. International data allowances and outgoing call minutes vary by plan.
How can customers access Vi’s Roam-Free benefit?
Vi says customers can open the Vi app and choose the international Roam-Free option for their trip. They should check their destination and applicable plan benefits before travelling.