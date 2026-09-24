Vodafone Idea Updates 5G Network Deployment Map Across India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has updated its online 5G Network Deployment Map, giving customers a way to explore where the operator has marked 5G service launches across India. The interactive India map plots locations in two categories according to its legend, one category represents 5G services launched using the 3300 MHz band, while the other represents locations using both the 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands. Users can open the map and examine the marked locations to understand Vi’s reported deployment footprint.

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Key Highlights The map marks locations where Vi says it has launched 5G services across India.

It distinguishes deployments using the 3300 MHz band from those using both 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.

Vodafone Idea has not specified which locations were added in the latest map update.

A marked location does not guarantee 5G coverage at every nearby address.

The update offers a visual view of Vi’s rollout as the company continues to expand its 5G network. However, the date shown on the page does not establish which locations were added in the latest update. Vodafone Idea has not provided a change log on the map identifying newly added locations.

What Vi’s 5G Deployment Map Shows

The map places deployment markers across multiple parts of India, with visible clusters around several urban centres. Its two-category legend gives readers an indication of the spectrum bands. The distinction matters because the map is showing network deployment, rather than making a blanket claim about coverage across an entire city, district or state. A marker near a customer’s location is useful information, but it does not establish that a 5G signal will be available at every nearby home, office or street.