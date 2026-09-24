Vodafone Idea Updates 5G Network Deployment Map Across India
Vodafone Idea’s updated 5G Network Deployment Map offers a visual look at where the operator says it has launched 5G services across India. The map distinguishes locations using the 3300 MHz band from those using both 3300 MHz and 26 GHz. It gives customers a starting point for checking Vi’s rollout in their area, though a marked location does not guarantee coverage at every nearby address.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has updated its online 5G Network Deployment Map, giving customers a way to explore where the operator has marked 5G service launches across India. The interactive India map plots locations in two categories according to its legend, one category represents 5G services launched using the 3300 MHz band, while the other represents locations using both the 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands. Users can open the map and examine the marked locations to understand Vi’s reported deployment footprint.
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Key Highlights
The map marks locations where Vi says it has launched 5G services across India.
It distinguishes deployments using the 3300 MHz band from those using both 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.
Vodafone Idea has not specified which locations were added in the latest map update.
A marked location does not guarantee 5G coverage at every nearby address.
The update offers a visual view of Vi’s rollout as the company continues to expand its 5G network. However, the date shown on the page does not establish which locations were added in the latest update. Vodafone Idea has not provided a change log on the map identifying newly added locations.
What Vi’s 5G Deployment Map Shows
The map places deployment markers across multiple parts of India, with visible clusters around several urban centres. Its two-category legend gives readers an indication of the spectrum bands. The distinction matters because the map is showing network deployment, rather than making a blanket claim about coverage across an entire city, district or state. A marker near a customer’s location is useful information, but it does not establish that a 5G signal will be available at every nearby home, office or street.
Actual reception can vary with distance from a network site, buildings, indoor conditions, device support and local network conditions. Customers checking the map should therefore treat it as a guide to Vi’s reported deployments and confirm service availability on their own phones at the places where they use mobile data most often.
The map also should not be read as a comparison of speeds between locations although it distinguishes deployments by spectrum band, it does not provide a speed test, an indoor signal prediction or a guarantee of the experience a customer will receive at a particular address.
Vi’s Rollout Continues Beyond Major Cities
Vodafone Idea has been expanding its 5G presence in phases during its August 2026 earnings call, the company said its services had reached more than 200 cities across 17 telecom circles and that it had over 16,000 5G sites. It also said it intended to cover more than 200 additional cities over the following two quarters. Those figures reflect the company’s position at the time of the call; the map does not display a current city or site total.
TelecomTalk has reported individual launches and expansions in markets including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The deployment map brings Vi’s marked locations together in one place for readers following that wider rollout.
For a Vodafone Idea customer, the practical first step is to check the official map for nearby deployments. Whether the phone connects to 5G will still depend on local coverage, a compatible handset and the applicable service conditions. The map is a useful snapshot of where Vodafone Idea says it has launched 5G, while the customer’s experience at a specific location remains the real test.
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FAQs
How can I check if Vi 5G has reached my area?
Open Vi’s 5G Network Deployment Map and look for marked locations near you. The map is a starting point; it does not confirm coverage at your exact address.
Is Vi 5G available everywhere in a city shown on the map?
Not necessarily. A deployment marker does not mean every neighbourhood or indoor location in that city has a 5G signal.
What do the markers on Vi’s 5G map mean?
They show locations where Vi says it has launched 5G using the 3300 MHz band or both the 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands.
Does the map tell me what 5G speed I will get?
No. It shows deployment locations and spectrum bands, but does not provide speeds for individual areas. Your experience can vary by location and device.
When was Vi’s 5G Network Deployment Map last updated?
Vi does not identify which locations were added in that update.