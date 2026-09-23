Motorola Signature 27 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Motorola is the first to launch a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Motorola debuted the Signature 27 at the Qualcomm Summit 2026. The new Moto Signature 27 5G offers solid performance and improved efficiency, thanks to the 8 Elite Gen 6’s 2nm architecture. It competes strongly against another 2nm chipset: Apple’s A20 Pro, which powers the iPhone 18 Pro models.

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Key Highlights Motorola Signature 27 launched officially, becoming the first-ever Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered phone.

Motorola Signature 27 offers top specs with a power-packed chipset and a new 200MP periscope telephoto sensor that competes with flagships like the OnePlus 16, i,nd Samsu,ng Galaxy S26 models.

The Moto Signature 27 will go on sale by the end of 2026, although the launch date and India availability are not yet confirmed.

Inside, Motorola includes a flagship 200MP camera setup and an upgraded audio system built with Bang & Olufsen (B&O).

Google Gemini powers the AI features. The phone promises 7 years of OS and security patch updates. Here are its features.

Also Read: Motorola Announces Android 17 Rollout in India

Motorola Signature 27 Could Be a Flagship Beast With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 – Specs Revealed

Motorola takes the stage at Qualcomm’s annual summit to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

With the chipset launch, Moto introduces its new Signature 27 5G flagship, offering strong competition against other high-end flagships, especially Samsung’s Galaxy S26, Apple’s iPhone 18, and even OnePlus’s upcoming OnePlus 16.

Display and Camera

On the front, the Signature 27 phone gets a 6.8-inch bigger LTPO AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate supports with a single punch hole selfie shooter on the front and a completley unqiue design on the rear with a unique horizontally housed camera setup where we get a 50MP main Sony LYTIA 910 sensor coupled with the flagship 200MP persicope telephotos sensor and the third sensor is an ultra-wied nangle sensor and a circular ring flash on the rear with B&O audio branding too.