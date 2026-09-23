Motorola Signature 27 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Motorola is the first to launch a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Motorola debuted the Signature 27 at the Qualcomm Summit 2026. The new Moto Signature 27 5G offers solid performance and improved efficiency, thanks to the 8 Elite Gen 6’s 2nm architecture. It competes strongly against another 2nm chipset: Apple’s A20 Pro, which powers the iPhone 18 Pro models.

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Key Highlights

  • Motorola Signature 27 launched officially, becoming the first-ever Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered phone.
  • Motorola Signature 27 offers top specs with a power-packed chipset and a new 200MP periscope telephoto sensor that competes with flagships like the OnePlus 16, i,nd Samsu,ng Galaxy S26 models.
  • The Moto Signature 27 will go on sale by the end of 2026, although the launch date and India availability are not yet confirmed.

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Inside, Motorola includes a flagship 200MP camera setup and an upgraded audio system built with Bang & Olufsen (B&O).

Google Gemini powers the AI features. The phone promises 7 years of OS and security patch updates. Here are its features.

Also Read: Motorola Announces Android 17 Rollout in India

Motorola Signature 27 Could Be a Flagship Beast With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 – Specs Revealed

Motorola takes the stage at Qualcomm’s annual summit to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

With the chipset launch, Moto introduces its new Signature 27 5G flagship, offering strong competition against other high-end flagships, especially Samsung’s Galaxy S26, Apple’s iPhone 18, and even OnePlus’s upcoming OnePlus 16.

Display and Camera

On the front, the Signature 27 phone gets a 6.8-inch bigger LTPO AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate supports with a single punch hole selfie shooter on the front and a completley unqiue design on the rear with a unique horizontally housed camera setup where we get a 50MP main Sony LYTIA 910 sensor coupled with the flagship 200MP persicope telephotos sensor and the third sensor is an ultra-wied nangle sensor and a circular ring flash on the rear with B&O audio branding too.