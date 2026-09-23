Motorola Signature 27 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Highlights
- Motorola wins the title with the Signature 27, the first to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, a new 2nm chipset, ahead of the 2nm-based Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Samsung iPhone 18 Pro flagships.
- The new Signature 27 features upgraded B&O audio systems and a Dolby Vision display for better entertainment.
- Motorola Signature 27 is set to go on sale by the end of 2026.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Motorola is the first to launch a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Motorola debuted the Signature 27 at the Qualcomm Summit 2026. The new Moto Signature 27 5G offers solid performance and improved efficiency, thanks to the 8 Elite Gen 6’s 2nm architecture. It competes strongly against another 2nm chipset: Apple’s A20 Pro, which powers the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Key Highlights
- Motorola Signature 27 launched officially, becoming the first-ever Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered phone.
- Motorola Signature 27 offers top specs with a power-packed chipset and a new 200MP periscope telephoto sensor that competes with flagships like the OnePlus 16, i,nd Samsu,ng Galaxy S26 models.
- The Moto Signature 27 will go on sale by the end of 2026, although the launch date and India availability are not yet confirmed.
Inside, Motorola includes a flagship 200MP camera setup and an upgraded audio system built with Bang & Olufsen (B&O).
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Motorola Signature 27 Could Be a Flagship Beast With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 – Specs Revealed
Motorola takes the stage at Qualcomm’s annual summit to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.
With the chipset launch, Moto introduces its new Signature 27 5G flagship, offering strong competition against other high-end flagships, especially Samsung’s Galaxy S26, Apple’s iPhone 18, and even OnePlus’s upcoming OnePlus 16.
Display and Camera
On the front, the Signature 27 phone gets a 6.8-inch bigger LTPO AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate supports with a single punch hole selfie shooter on the front and a completley unqiue design on the rear with a unique horizontally housed camera setup where we get a 50MP main Sony LYTIA 910 sensor coupled with the flagship 200MP persicope telephotos sensor and the third sensor is an ultra-wied nangle sensor and a circular ring flash on the rear with B&O audio branding too.