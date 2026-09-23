OPPO K14 Plus 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming OPPO K14 Plus 5G in India. Many details around the phone have officially been teased and confirmed by the brand. OPPO K14 Plus 5G is expected to be a decent device when it comes to average gaming experience, and it will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chip. The battery detail for the smartphone has also been confirmed. Now, in a press release, OPPO has confirmed when it will launch the OPPO K14 Plus 5G in India. Let us take a look.

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OPPO K14 Plus 5G India Launch Date: When is It and Other Details

OPPO K14 Plus 5G is set to launch on September 29, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The device is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. This chip is claimed to score over 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The device has beent teased via Flipkart, confirming that it will be sold through the e-commercce platform when it launches. The OPPO K14 Plus 5G has also beenn confirmed to sport a 8000mAh battery inside. This is a large sized battery and should last one whole day comfortably when fully charged.

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Apart from this, OPPO has confirmed that the K14 Plus 5G will sport a 50MP main rear camera sensor with OIS support and 4K video recordiing. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX480 front camera. In the display department, the OPPO K14 Plus 5G is expected to come with a 1.5K resolution panel and support for 144Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness support is expected to be capped around 3600nits.