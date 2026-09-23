OnePlus 16 5G: 5 Major Upgrades that Make it the Best

OnePlus 16, the next flagship from OnePlus is launching soon. Now the company has officially started sharing details about the device online. OnePlus 15 was the last flagship, and it arrived in India. But OnePlus 16 is going to take things to the next level. Unfortunately, it is likely not going to come in India. OnePlus 16 is not going to look a lot different from the OnePlus 15. Let us take a look at 5 reasons why the OnePlus 16 is going to be a major upgrade making it the best.

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OnePlus 16 5G: New Chipset is Crazy

The OnePlus 16 5G will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. The AnTuTu score of the phone because of this has been able to go beyond 5 million points. It will definitely be one of the most powerful phones in the market as it launches.

OnePlus 16 5G: Camera

OnePlus is going to, for the first time, introduce a 200MP sensor on its phone. OnePlus 16 will be a flagship phone, and it will definitely not just be performance focused. The brand will also target the camera focused users, and thus, a 200MP sensor is likely going to make it to the device.

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OnePlus 16 5G: Display

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be using a 1.15mm thin bezel on top of the display. Further, the display will be able to support 185Hz refresh rate with some gaming titles. The standard refresh rate support for the device will be 165Hz.