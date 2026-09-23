iPhone Air for Rs 149900, Just Get iPhone 18 Pro Instead

Apple recently increased the price of the iPhone Air from Rs 1,29,900 to Rs 1,49,900. The base variant comes with 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone Air is a device which is meant for people who are looking for a thin phone, and want to showoff the design aspect of the device. But it just became very expensive. The chipset that is inside this phone is the A19 Pro. Now, this is a powerful chip, alright. But, even more powerful is the A20 Pro chip. The A20 Pro is packed inside the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro was launched recently. The A20 Pro takes things to the next level and Apple calls it a desktop class chip.

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iPhone 18 Pro is a Better Choice!

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,64,900. This device also comes with 256GB. The iPhone 18 Pro features a hardware level change in the camera system. There is variable aperture in this iPhone with the primary camera sensor. The iPhone Air, does not offer this to the users. Further, the iPhone 18 Pro has telephoto support, but that is not present with the iPhone Air.

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The price difference between the two phones is just Rs 15,000. This is not a big difference, especially if you are purchasing this phone in EMI. The iPhone Air is made for people who want a super thin iPhone on their hands. It was launched last year, alongside the iPhone 17 Pro models.