iPhone 17 Pro Under Rs 60000 with Offers

Apple iPhone 17 Pro is one of the most powerful devices in the market right now. Apple recently increased the price of its older iPhones, including the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro is officially not available on the online store of Apple India, but you can still get it from the different e-commerce platforms. The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the A19 Pro chip, and it comes with IP68 certification and a 48MP rear camera system. iPhone 18 Pro series is currently the most expensive iPhone in India right now. If you want a Pro iPhone, but do not have the budget for the iPhone 18 Pro, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro under Rs 60,000 with offers. Here’s what you need to know about the offer.

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iPhone 17 Pro Discount Offer in India

iPhone 17 Pro is available for a price of Rs 1,34,900 with 256GB storage on Reliance Digital. The company has promised an in-store discount of Rs 9,910, and this would bring the price down to Rs 1,24,990. You can get up to Rs 55,000 off on the old device exchange, and a further Rs 10,000 discount exchange bonus. This would bring the price down to Rs 59,990.

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The same offers are also available for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available for Rs 1,49,990 for the 256GB variant. With the discount and offers, the price will go down to Rs 74,990. Further, there is a Rs 3,000 cashback further available for the users, which will reduce the price further to Rs 71,990.