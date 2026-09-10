Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

Cupertino giant Apple just released the all-new iPhone 18, featuring the upgraded A20 Pro chipset built on a new 2NM manufacturing process, improved CPU and GPU cores, and a variable-aperture lens on the rear. Despite these hardware upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro models have a price hike due to a RAM shortage, now starting at Rs 1,64,900. In contrast, last year’s iPhone 17 Pro launched with the A19 Pro chipset, a 3nm-based chip with an enhanced aluminum finish, starting at Rs 1,49,900.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 18 Pro launches with an A20 Pro chip and a variable-aperture rear camera, starting at Rs 1,64,900.
  • The Apple iPhone 17 Pro, launched in September 2025, comes with a fixed-aperture rear camera and starts at Rs 1,34,900.
  • The Apple iPhone 18 Pro has a larger camera and a more efficient processor, while the iPhone 17 Pro has a slightly lower-capacity battery.

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The recent launch has created confusion about whether to choose the latest iPhone 18 Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro, or whether iPhone 17 Pro users should upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro.

Also Read: iOS 27 Release Date Announced

Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro – Ultimate Specification Comparison

appleiphone18pro vs iphone17pro is the upgrade worthit

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro 5G on September 9, 2026. Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro 5G last year, in September 2025.

The iPhone 18 Pro is now available for pre-order and will be available for purchase from October 2026.

Design

Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G gets the same aluminum build as the iPhone 17 Pro 5G. After the iPhone 17, the iPhone 18 Pro model continues to use an aluminum chassis.