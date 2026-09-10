Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

Cupertino giant Apple just released the all-new iPhone 18, featuring the upgraded A20 Pro chipset built on a new 2NM manufacturing process, improved CPU and GPU cores, and a variable-aperture lens on the rear. Despite these hardware upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro models have a price hike due to a RAM shortage, now starting at Rs 1,64,900. In contrast, last year’s iPhone 17 Pro launched with the A19 Pro chipset, a 3nm-based chip with an enhanced aluminum finish, starting at Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone 18 Pro Models Get the Colours Right

Apple iPhone 18 Pro India vs UAE Price: Get it from UAE

The recent launch has created confusion about whether to choose the latest iPhone 18 Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro, or whether iPhone 17 Pro users should upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro.

Also Read: iOS 27 Release Date Announced

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro 5G on September 9, 2026. Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro 5G last year, in September 2025.

The iPhone 18 Pro is now available for pre-order and will be available for purchase from October 2026.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G gets the same aluminum build as the iPhone 17 Pro 5G. After the iPhone 17, the iPhone 18 Pro model continues to use an aluminum chassis.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G has the same aluminum build as the iPhone 17 Pro 5G.

After the iPhone 17, the iPhone 18 Pro continues to use an aluminum chassis rather than the titanium chassis of the iPhone 16 Pro, in three colour variants: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. However, the iPhone 17 Pro didn’t get the Black and Burgundy variants as the iPhone 18 Pro did.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro share a similar design and feature a 100% recyclable aluminum build. On the rear, both iPhones offer a triple-camera setup.

The volume and action buttons are on the left, while the power button and camera control are on the right.

The bottom features a USB-C port, stereo speakers, and microphones. On the front, there is a smaller dynamic island.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 India Launch: Price, Offers

Display

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro follows the same display specs, with both phones featuring a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display at 2622×1206 pixels and 460 nits. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro support a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification with Dolby Vision, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

On the front, the display is protected by a ceramic shield and has an Anti-Reflective (AR) coating.

Although the iPhone 18 Pro’s screen-to-body ratio is much higher, at around 91%, compared to the iPhone 17 Pro’s 89.4%, this could be due to the smaller Dynamic Island.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro support IP68 water and dust resistance out of the box.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The biggest upgrade in the iPhone 18 Pro 5G over the iPhone 17 Pro 5G is under the hood. Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro uses the latest A20 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm manufacturing process.

Rumours suggested the A20 Pro might use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging, but the launch confirmed Apple is sticking with the N2 manufacturing node for the A20 Pro, the same as the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple’s A20 Pro chipset has a 6-core design built on 2nm architecture, with 2 performance cores. According to a recent Geekbench 6.7 report, the performance cores clock at 4.93 GHz, suggesting Apple may have used the MacBook’s M6 processor “Super-P Cores,” which enable peak performance with a single core.

Alongside the main cores, there is a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a dual-16-core, 32-core neural engine, plus hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Geekbench 6 reports the iPhone 18 Pro at 4725 points for single-core performance and around 12,575 points for multi-core performance.

The Apple A19 Pro chipset powering the iPhone 17 Pro scores 3,970 points in single-core and 10,558 points in multi-core performance, according to Geekbench 6.7.

Apple’s A20 Pro chipset has twice as many neural engine cores as the iPhone 17 Pro’s 16-core neural engine.

In contrast, the Apple A19 Pro chipset has the same 6 cores: 2 performance cores clocked at 4.26 GHz and 4 efficient cores, plus a 6-core custom Apple GPU and a 16-core neural engine, so even the GPU cores are increased for improved performance.

On paper, the iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro chipset offers 40% higher graphics performance and 50% more memory bandwidth.

With a 2nm architecture, the A20 Pro also offers improved efficiency over the A19 Pro’s 3nm build.

Overall, the Apple A20 Pro offers a solid improvement, though in real-world use it won’t be noticeable to many users.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s Geekbench results show faster performance with 12 GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max also gets 12 GB of RAM.

For storage, the same variants remain, with the base starting at 256 GB; the top storage model on the iPhone 18 Pro is 2 TB, and on the iPhone 17 Pro, it is 1 TB.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s GPU and Neural Engine for core AI processing receive a major upgrade over those in the iPhone 17 Pro’s A19 Pro chipset.

With the A20 Pro’s 2nm manufacturing versus the A19 Pro’s 3nm manufacturing, the iPhone 18 Pro offers improved overall efficiency.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Price Hiked in India after iPhone 18 Pro Launch

Camera

On the camera front, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro gets the first-ever variable-aperture lens on any Apple product. On the rear, you get a triple-camera setup with a 48 Pro Fusion main camera sensor and a variable-aperture lens that supports multiple apertures, including ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0.

This lets the phone take good shots in low-light conditions with different aperture settings.

The main sensor can also take 12MP optical-quality 2X telephoto shots using sensor-shift technology for OIS Support.

The main sensor is a 48MP Fusion Ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and the third sensor is a 48MP Fusion telephoto sensor with an f/2.8 aperture. It can take 12MP optical-quality 8x telephoto shots at f/2.8.

The iPhone 18 Pro’s rear camera supports digital zoom up to 40x, while the front camera is an 18MP Center Stage camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro also gets the main 48MP Fusion sensor with an f/1.78 aperture lens and uses the same sensor-shift technology for OIS support; like the iPhone 18 Pro, it also gets a 12MP optical-quality 2X telephoto lens with an f/1.78 aperture.

Next up is the 48MP Fusion Ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field of view, and the last is the 48MP Fusion Telephoto sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens that can take 12MP optical-quality 8X telephoto shots.

On the front, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro gets an 18MP Center Stage camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens.

Also Read: iPhone Duo Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Battery

Apple iPhone 18 Pro gets a major battery advantage with the efficient 2nm based A20 Pro chipset. Apple reports that the iPhone 18 Pro can last up to 23 hours with typical usage.

The iPhone 18 Pro has a 4,050 mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Pro has a 3,988 mAh battery.

Apple has also upgraded the battery charging capability. The iPhone 18 Pro supports 60W faster wired charging, while the iPhone 17 Pro supports 40W wired charging.

Software

On the software side, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro ran on iOS 26 out of the box. The iPhone 18 Pro will ship with iOS 27 and improved AI upgrades from Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 18 Pro will also get software updates for one extra year.

The Pro model will also get Siri AI features after the iOS 27 update rolls out globally for iPhone 17 Pro models.

Also Read: iPhone Duo First Look

Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price Comparison

Apple iPhone 18 Pro in India starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant; the 512GB variant costs Rs 1,89,900. The 1TB variant is priced at Rs 2,39,900, and the 2TB variant at Rs 3,14,900.

In comparison, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro did not get a major price hike like the iPhone 17 models.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant; the 512GB variant costs Rs 1,54,900, and the 1TB model is priced at Rs 1,74,900.

Also Read: AirPods 5 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

Apple iPhone 18 Pro offers a solid deal with a power-efficient processor and a variable-aperture lens. However, due to recent RAM shortages, Apple had to raise prices.

The base model starts at a whopping Rs 1,64,900, which is even higher than the iPhone 17 Pro 512GB variant. If you already use the iPhone 17 Pro, sticking with it is a good choice.

But if you want better battery life and a better camera with iOS 27 AI features, the iPhone 18 Pro is a good option. Apple is also offering strong trade-in deals that can get you the iPhone 18 Pro at a discount.

Image Credits: Rajat Sharma, lixinbao_X, Engadget

A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.