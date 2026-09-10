iPhone Duo Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Apple has launched the iPhone Duo in India. The pre-orders will start soon. This is the first foldable from Apple, and you can certainly expect it to be expensive. We have shared the pricing below, so if you want to jump straight to that, we won’t blame you. The iPhone 18 Pro models have also launched, you can check them out here.

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iPhone Duo Price in India

Apple has launched the iPhone Duo in four memory variants in India: 256GB for Rs 2,99,900, 512GB for Rs 3,24,900, 1TB for Rs 3,74,900, and 2TB for Rs 4,49,900. It has launched in two colours – Star White and Night Sky. There will be a Rs 7,000 bank offer from select cards. The pre-orders for the iPhone Duo start on October 16, 2026, at 5:30 PM IST. It will be available starting October 23, 2026.

iPhone Duo Specifications in India

The weight of the iPhone Duo is 254 grams. It has a 5.4-inch outer display, and a 7.6-inch inner display. The inner display has nano-texture coating, which brings properties such as anti-glare and reduces the visibility of the crease. The iPhone Duo is powered by the A20 Pro chip and bundles C2 5G model. It brings back the Touch ID on the side, and will also support Apple Pencil with USB-C charging.

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An Apple Watch can unlock the iPhone Duo, which is interesting. You can expect a very optimised software experience All the Essential Controls are on the side, for a more convenient use. The iPhone Duo is eSIM only, for the global market. It has dual batteries and offers 24 hours of usage per charge, and can support 50% charge in 20 minutes. In the camera department, there is a 48MP Fusion main camera sensor with 12MP 2x telephoto sensor. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera center stage. Another new thing in the inner display is the new FaceTime camera