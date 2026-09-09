AirPods 5 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

AirPods 5 have just been announced by Apple during the Apple Event in Cupertino, California. There are decent upgrades. The new AirPods 5 come with personalised Spatial Audio. Apple has made them more useful, with the help of Apple Intelligence (AI). The AirPods 5 look a lot more like the AirPods Pro. With AI, Apple has added plenty of new features for the users, and these features, can potentially make a huge difference, especially when you are travelling. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the new AirPods 5.

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AirPods 5 Price in India

AirPods 5 have launched in India for a price of Rs 14,900, and there is another variant with wireless charging case for Rs 17,900.

AirPods 5 Specifications in India

Apple has launched the AirPods 5 with Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness. There is USB Type C charging, as well as wireless charging support. The AirPods 5 come with up to five hours of active noise cancellation (ANC). It has Volume Swipe controls. There is Adaptive EQ, and hands free control for the Siri AI. These can work as a Camera Remote, and come with IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. The Live Translation support makes the AirPods 5 even more useful. Like always, these AirPods are available in a single colour – White.

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