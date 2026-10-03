Airtel vs Jio Rs 699 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the two top telecom operators in India, have a similar priced Rs 699 broadband plan. These broadband plans comes with OTT benefits, and offer high-speed internet access to the users. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer both fiber and airfiber services to the users. So these plans are widely available in the entire country. What is more is that both the companies offer reliable services as well. The Rs 699 plan is one of the best price points, because it is neither expensive, nor super affordable. Let us take a look at the benefits of these plans in detail here.

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Reliance Jio Rs 699 Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 699 broadband plan comes with 100 Mbps speed access for both download and upload. There is voice calling bundled as well. The actual cost is Rs 699 + GST. There is unlimited data, but the commercial usage for high-speed access is capped at 3.3TB per month. There is nothing else bundled with this plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 broadband plan comes with 40 Mbps speed access for both download and upload. There is unlimited data bundled with the plan. There are 22+ OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan such as JioHotstar, ZEE5, Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium, and Google One subscription, and more. There are more than 350 live TV channels bundled with the plan too. The actual cost will also include GST. The company also bundles voice calling for the users. But the landline instrument has to be purchased separately.