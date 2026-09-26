Airtel Announces Amazon Prime Lite with Select Wi-Fi Plans: Details

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India has announced Amazon Prime Lite benefit with select broadband plans. Airtel Xstream Fiber and AirFiber services are present all across India. With Amazon Prime Lite subscription, users will get the best of Amazon, but with some caveats. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription costs Rs 799 per year. It was also announced by Reliance Jio recently as part of its 10th year anniversary. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription is only offered with select broadband plans of the company. Take a look at all the details around the offer below.

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Bharti Airtel Broadband Plans that will Offer Amazon Prime Lite to Users

Bharti Airtel will offer the Amazon Prime Lite to the users with the following broadband plans – Rs 999, Rs 1199, Rs 1599, and Rs 3999. To claim this benefit, the users will have to go to the ‘Rewards and OTTs’ section of the Airtel Thanks app.

Note that this offer will be offered only to the eligible Airtel Wi-Fi users. With the Prime Lite subscription, users get Prime Video access and all the perks Amazon Prime offers. But the Prime Lite subscription does not offer as fast deliveries to the users.

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Bharti Airtel has mentioned that it can withdraw the offer any time that it wishes to. The company has mentioned that the user cannot claim this offer if they have already claimed an Amazon Prime access from one of the other services provided by the telecom operator.