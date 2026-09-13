Reliance Jio Rs 8888 Home Plan Benefits are Interesting

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a Rs 8888 home broadband plan for the users. The Rs 8888 plan looks expensive, but it really is not. The plan comes with a long-term validity, and is termed Freedom Pack by Jio. This plan is available at a cost of Rs 555 per month. It comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well. There are a total of 12 OTT benefits that are bundled with this freedom pack from Jio. The plan comes with 12 months of validity, but apart from that, you are going to get four months of additional service validity. Let us take a look at the benefits of this plan.

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Reliance Jio Rs 8888 Home Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 8888 home plan comes with up to 30 Mbps of speed for both download and upload. The plan also offers free voice calling with a landline connection. The landline connection instrument has to be purchased separately by the user. The service validity of this plan is 16 months, where four months are offered for fre as part of the offer to the users. There are plenty of OTT benefits bundled for the users. Let us take a look at the those.

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The OTT benefits are JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. Users also get access to 1000+ live TV channels with the broadband plan. The FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled with the plan is 1000GB for one month with the AirFiber connection, and with Fiber, it is 3.3TB data.