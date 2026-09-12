Reliance Jio has a dedicated food-ordering application called JioMeals for employees at Reliance Corporate Park (RCP). The app’s Google Play Store listing and official screenshots reveal an employee-only service offering restaurant-rate pricing, personalised recommendations, real-time delivery tracking and an artificial intelligence assistant called Rio.

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Key Highlights JioMeals allows employees to search restaurants, explore dishes and apply vegetarian, egg and non-vegetarian filters.

Users can customise dishes, add instructions, adjust quantities and request cutlery during checkout.

The app offers personalised suggestions and prompts users to reorder previously selected dishes.

Customers can track orders in real time and contact the assigned delivery partner.

Jio has not announced any plans to make JioMeals available to the general public.

JioMeals is not currently positioned as a public food-delivery platform or as a competitor to services such as Swiggy and Zomato. Every screenshot published on its Google Play Store listing clearly states that the application is “for RCP employees only.”

Food at Restaurant Rates

One of the most prominent features advertised by JioMeals is transparent pricing the application says participating restaurants set their own prices and that JioMeals does not mark them up. Employees are consequently promised dishes at the prices charged by the restaurants.

The Play Store screenshots also highlight “no platform fees” and “no hidden charges.” This could make the service particularly useful for employees who regularly order food at the corporate campus.

These pricing claims apply specifically to the restricted employee service. Jio has not indicated whether the same model could eventually be made available to customers outside Reliance Corporate Park.

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