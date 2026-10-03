Buy Google Fitbit for Rs 12999 with Discount: Worth Upgrade?

Google launched a new display-less fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, priced at Rs 13,999. Google is also offering additional discounts through HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, bringing the effective price down to Rs 12,999. This makes it a good health wearable from Google. Along with its attractive price, it offers solid specs that compete with leading professional trackers like the Whoop 5. The Fitbit Air is a strong lower-priced alternative, and since it is from Google, there are no compromises on quality. If you are looking to upgrade your health wearable, we’ll help you decide whether to consider the new Fitbit Air.

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Key Highlights Google’s new Fitbit Air tracker goes on sale for Rs 13,999, but with HDFC and Axis Bank Credit Card discounts, you can get it for Rs 12,999. Is it worth upgrading?

The Google Fitbit Air offers premium health features for the price, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and a promised 7 days of battery life.

You can also avail three months of free Google Health subscriptions, which can be renewed for 99 per month or 999 per year.

Also Read: Google Tests Direct Flipkart Shopping Through Gemini

Google Fitbit Air for Rs 12,999 – What Specifications and Features Do You Get?

The new Google Fitbit Air features a premium finish but no display; instead, you can access all your health stats on your phone via the Google Health app.

The new Google Fitbit Air is made with recycled polycarbonate and PBT plastics, while the band uses textiles and a stainless steel buckle, and the packaging uses 100% plastic-free materials.