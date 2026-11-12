iQOO Z11X 5G VS Vivo T5X 5G: Which Phone is Better?

Looking for a new smartphone upgrade under a Rs 35000 budget? We currently have two competitive smartphones—the iQOO Z11X 5G and the Vivo T5X—head-to-head. Although iQOO is a gaming subsidiary of Vivo, iQOO phones offer a different set of features than Vivo phones. Here, we have you covered with a complete comparison of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, and software-related upgrades.

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Key Highlights The iQOO Z11x and the Vivo T5X 5G are the best-selling phones under Rs 35,000.

Both iQOO Z11x 5G and the Vivo T5X were launched in March 2026.

Vivo T5X is much cheaper on Flipkart. If you want to choose between different memory models, the iQOO Z11X 5G is available at a great discount through the iQOO store.

iQOO Z11X 5G VS Vivo T5X 5G: Ultimate Specification Comparison

iQOO Z11X 5G and the Vivo T5X 5G were launched in the same month of March 2026, and both phones run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, with a bigger display and a pretty decent camera.

Here is the comparison in terms of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, and even the software.

Also Read: iQOO 16R India Launch Imminent

Design

On the design front, the iQOO Z11x 5G goes with a plastic build: a plastic frame, a plastic back, and a glass front, with IP69 water and dust resistance.

On the rear, we get a dual-camera sensor with a circular LED light and flash placed over the rectangular module, while the front features a flat LCD panel with a small bottom bezel.

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Even the Vivo T5X has a similar build, featuring a plastic frame, and offers IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.