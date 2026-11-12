iQOO Z11X 5G VS Vivo T5X 5G: Which Phone is Better?

Looking for a new smartphone upgrade under a Rs 35000 budget? We currently have two competitive smartphones—the iQOO Z11X 5G and the Vivo T5X—head-to-head. Although iQOO is a gaming subsidiary of Vivo, iQOO phones offer a different set of features than Vivo phones. Here, we have you covered with a complete comparison of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, and software-related upgrades.
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Key Highlights
The iQOO Z11x and the Vivo T5X 5G are the best-selling phones under Rs 35,000.
Both iQOO Z11x 5G and the Vivo T5X were launched in March 2026.
Vivo T5X is much cheaper on Flipkart. If you want to choose between different memory models, the iQOO Z11X 5G is available at a great discount through the iQOO store.
Both 5G premium midrange phones, the Vivo T5X and the iQOO Z11X, share the same camera sensors. You get a 50MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, plus a dedicated auxiliary lens.
On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.5 aperture lens. So, there are no major camera changes on either of these 5G midrange phones.
Battery
On the battery side, the iQOO Z11X 5G has a 7200mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging, Reverse wired charging, and Bypass charging support.
The Vivo T5X 5G also has the same 7200mAh battery with 44W wired charging, Reverse wired charging, and Bypass charging support.
Software
On the software end, the iQOO Z11x 5G was launched with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. However, the iQOO Z11x 5G is eligible for a software upgrade and will soon receive OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.
The iQOO Z11x 5G is also eligible for 4 years of software updates, including 2 years of OS upgrades.
The Vivo T5X also runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The phone is eligible for 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security patch updates, and it will receive the latest OriginOS 7 update based on Android 17 this year.
If we look at the specifications, both the iQOO Z11x 5G and the Vivo T5X 5G have many similarities, and we have the prices for both phones.
iQOO Z11x 5G India Price
6GB RAM + 128GB – Rs 27999
8GB RAM + 128GB – Rs 30999
8GB RAM + 256GB – Rs 34999
Vivo T5X 5G India Price
6GB RAM + 128GB – Rs 27999
8GB RAM + 128GB – Rs 30999
8GB RAM + 256GB -Rs 34999
Both phones sell for the same price in their stores, but on Flipkart, the iQOO Z11 X 5G is slightly higher priced than the Vivo T5X 5G.
We recommend buying from the Vivo or iQOO store, where you get free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and additional discounts like Rs 1000 off on purchases with HDFC cards. You can also get discounts through student offers.
The only difference we noticed is that the Vivo T5X comes with an IR blaster, while the iQOO Z11X lacks one.
iQOO Z11X 5G VS Vivo T5X 5G: Which Phone is Better?
iQOO Z11x 5G and the Vivo T5X 5G offer the same specifications and software features out of the box. If you prefer gaming features, the iQOO Z11x 5G focuses more on gaming, while the Vivo T5X focuses on camera-centric features and day-to-day use.
Image Credits: Mishraji Techlicious, Anant Rawat
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FAQs
What is the difference between iQOO Z11X 5G and Vivo T5X 5G?
Both smartphones share similar specifications: a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, a 6.76-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP rear camera, and a 7,200mAh battery. The key differences are storage configurations, colour options, and the Vivo T5X's IR blaster.
Which phone is better, iQOO Z11X 5G or Vivo T5X 5G?
Both phones offer similar hardware and software features. The iQOO Z11X 5G appeals more to gaming enthusiasts, while the Vivo T5X 5G suits users seeking a balanced everyday smartphone with an IR blaster.
What is the price of the iQOO Z11X 5G in India?
The iQOO Z11X 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. Its top variant, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, costs Rs 34,999.
What is the price of the Vivo T5X 5G in India?
The Vivo T5X 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999.
Are iQOO Z11X 5G and Vivo T5X 5G worth buying under Rs 35,000?
Both phones offer similar specifications and prices. Buyers can choose the iQOO Z11X 5G for gaming or the Vivo T5X 5G for its IR blaster and everyday use.