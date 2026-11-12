Vivo X500 Series India Launch Tipped

Vivo X500 series is expected to launch soon in India. The Vivo X500 series will likely have three devices including the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The company could launch the devices in just a matter of days in the country. Apart from the devices, there is also a new Watch and telephoto extenders being planned by the company. The company has not yet teased the device date yet. Let us take a look at the details which have surfaced online.

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Vivo X500 Series Launch Date Tipped

Vivo X500 series was rumoured to launch around November 2026 end. The X500 series could now be unveiled by the brand around November 26, 2026. The sales are expected to being around December 2, 2026, said a post from Sanju Choudhary on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Vivo X500 series has already debuted in China. The Vivo X500, which would be the base device in the series, could start from a price point of Rs 1,19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This is a major price hike compared to the device which launched last year – the Vivo X300. With accessories, the device could be priced at Rs 1,29,999. For reference, the Vivo X300 with 12GB + 256GB launched in India at Rs 75,999 last year. In fact, even the Pro variant of the X300 series was cheaper than this.

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The Vivo X500 series will be headlined by the Vivo X500 Pro Max. This would be the most expensive phone in the series. However, it will also be the best the Vivo has produced. The X500 series will compete with the already launched Find X10 Pro models in India. Vivo is yet to confirm the launch date officially, but the device has been teased for the market. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the upcoming details.