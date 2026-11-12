iQOO 16R India Launch Imminent

iQOO 16R 5G is a new device which is now making its way to India soon. The iQOO 16R 5G has already bagged the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The iQOO 16 will soon also make it to India. Earlier reports suggested that the iQOO 16 will not launch in India. However, now, as per the fresh developments, the iQOO 16R will make it to India very soon. Note that this confirmation has not come directly from iQOO. The brand is yet to name the device, and has also not teased the phone.

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A new device with the iQOO model number I2606 has been found on the BIS, and this was approved on November 11, 2026 under the registration R-93029700. The listing does not specify a commercial name for the phone. What is interesting here though is that the same model has already appeared in the IMEI database as the iQOO 16R.

Note that the iQOO I2606 already appeared on SIRIM as the iQOO 16s, in Malaysia. It was spotted with the same moniker at the Indonesian SDPPI certification. What is note sure is if the device will come with the iQOO 16R or iQOO 16s badge in India. Here are the rumoured specifications of the iQOO 16R in India.

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The device is expected to be the rebranded iQOO Z12 Turbo. The iQOO Z11 Turbo had come to India as the iQOO 15R. Thus, we can expect that the smartphone will come with a 6.59-inch display and support for 165Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Pro SoC. Qualcomm has not confirmed the chip name as well, so even that is circulating online as rumours right now. We expect the iQOO 16R would either come in early 2027 or late 2026. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated.