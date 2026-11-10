Airtel is Offering One Recharge Free on Purchase of One

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has launched a new offer for the consumers. Under the offer, users recharging with select plans will get one free recharge from the company. A few of these plans have surfaced online and they are not new offers from the company. It is interesting to see Airtel offering free recharges, because this directly affects the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company. The two plans in this list come at a cost of Rs 349 and Rs 399. Let us take a look at the benefits of these two plans.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days. The benefits of this pack are unlimited 5G data, Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000, Airtel Safe, and free Hellotunes. There is also one free recharge on top of this plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited 4G and 5G data, 100 SMS/day, and 28 days of service validity. There is also one free recharge with this plan.

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Airtel is calling 1 + 1 recharge offer for free. The Rs 349 and Rs 399 prepaid plans are available in India, throughout all the telecom circles. Airtel offers these plans to prepaid customers.