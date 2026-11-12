Vodafone Idea Mobile ARPU Jumps to Rs 198 in Q2 FY27

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, has reported a mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 198. This is a particularly great figure for the telco, because it is nearing Rs 200. This means that the margins from the customer revenues are going up. The blended ARPU, which combines overall business revenues, including the business customers, stood at Rs 178. In a year, the ARPU of Vi for mobile services has jumped from Rs 180 to Rs 198. The growth has come on the back of a wider 4G rollout and higher data consumption by the customers.

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Vi Sees a Jump in Total Data Customers in Q2 FY27

Vi reported total data customers at 136.4 million, which is higher than 134.7 million last year. The rise in data subscribers has happened due to aggressive 4G/5G rollout by Vi and strong marketing efforts. One of the key growth areas for Vi was mobile postpaid. The postpaid user base grew from 31.9 million to 33.9 million users QoQ (quarter on quarter). This is the highest for the telco in a single quarter. The 4G/5G subscriber base grew from 130.1 million to 131 million.

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While the growth is there, it is nearly not enough for the telco to see huge gains. The 4G population coverage went up from 87% to 87.8% QoQ. But in a yearly basis, this has gone up from 84.4%. The data usage by the telcos customers went up from 18.5GB last year to 23GB this year. This has likely happened due to the 5G rollout as well.