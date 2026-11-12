Apple iPhone 20 Pro to Feature a Big Design Change

The last time we saw Apple changing the design of the iPhones in a major way was with the iPhone X. Now, the same is about to happen with the iPhone 20 Pro as well. The rumours are that Apple is planning something super cool with the design of the iPhone 20 Pro. It will be a special year for Apple since it will mark 20th anniversary for the launch of the first iPhone. There will likely be no iPhone 19. Apple skipped the iPhone 9 moniker, and jumped from iPhone 8 to iPhone X.

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According to the rumours online, the front glass of the iPhone 20 Pro could be curved, on all the four sides. This would hide and shrink the metal frame, giving the device a very borderless look. The regular iPhone 20 Pro could feature a 6.41-inch screen meanwhile the Pro Max variant could come with a 6.96-inch display. This is almost 7-inches, and would be too big.

Apple Could Drop Buttons for the iPhone 20 Pro

One more major change which Apple could introduce for the iPhone fans is the buttons. The buttons are expected to go to solid state, meaning no more movement. The buttons are likely going to get haptic sensors and users will have to apply pressure on the sensors to change the settings or activate something they want to. The volume rockers getting removed would be a big change, as this is something no other smartphone company has attempted yet.

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Apple is still testing the under-display Face ID. The company has implemented it to a great extent on the iPhone Duo, but the iPhone 20 Pro could feature it in an enhanced manner. Whether these changes are definitely coming or not is too far to tell. Apple has been working on improving battery, and we expect it to be improved even further with the next generation iPhone. In power, the silicon chip from Apple could bring even more enhanced CPU, GPU and NPU performance compared to the A20 Pro which runs inside the iPhone 18 Pro.